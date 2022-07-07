No Covid-19 deaths in one week as infections fall

The government has reported a general decline in Covid-19 cases with no virus death recorded last week as the vaccination coverage increases to effectively control the virus and guarantee economic recovery.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that a total of 468 new Covid-19 cases and zero death were registered between June 26 and July 2.

This is lower than the 557 cases and six deaths registered between June 19 and June 25.

The decline was sharper than the last week’s projection by the scientists from the National Planning Authority (NPA). The NPA had projected a total of 557 new cases for the week ending July 2nd.

The NPA scientists and government scientists have attributed the low numbers of cases and low virus deaths to increased Covid-19 vaccination coverage and herd immunity from previous infection.

“The current variant of the coronavirus driving the infections is also not as transmissible as those that caused havoc last year [Delta variant],” Dr Abraham Muwanguzi, the manager of the Science Department at NPA told Daily Monitor.

The Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) director, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, said in an update last Friday that the Omicron variant continues to be dominant, “especially BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2.31 and BA.5” sub-types.

“We have also reported recombinants within Omicron and Delta,” he said, adding that Covid-19 surveillance will remain an important element in the response as the country seeks to return to pre-pandemic normal.

The effect of the recombinant has appears to be lower than that from previous variants like the Delta variant.

Statistics from the ministry indicate that 74 percent of the 22 million Ugandans above 18 years have received at least one dose and 51 percent of the people in that category are fully vaccinated.