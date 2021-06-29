No Covid-19 jab for first-timers

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Several districts across the country yesterday resumed Covid-19 vaccinations a week after the government received 175,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the French government

However, those who went for the first jab were turned away as priority was given to those receiving the second jab and health workers, as per the Ministry of Health directives.

In Nebbi District, Dr Justine Okwairwoth, the district health officer, said they received only 750 doses compared to the previous one where they received 3,750 doses.

“We are not sure when the doses for the beginners will arrive. So these are only for those getting the second jab. The allocation was based on the demand because the first response was poor,” Dr Okwairwoth said.

He said they use the lower health centres in the district like Angal, Kucwiny, Kalwang, Erussi, Parombo, Goli, and Padwot Midyere for vaccination.

Ms Nancy Lekuru, a nurse at Nebbi hospital, yesterday siad: “From morning to Midday, we have vaccinated 100 people. We are turning back those coming for the first jab because they were not catered for in this exercise.”

Advertisement

The Mbale Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo, said they received 2,400 doses and vaccination has kicked off. He urged leaders to sensitise their communities on the need to get vaccinated

Since the second wave of the pandemic started, Bugisu Sub-region has lost about 77 people to Covid-19.

Mr James Manana, a businessman in Mbale City, said: “I got my first jab but when I tried to go for the second one, I was told the vaccines were over. I am happy if they have finally brought more vaccines.”

In Lira, the acting district health officer, Mr Edmond Aceka, said they received 1,500 doses of the vaccine on Sunday and will start the exercise today or tomorrow.

“We are briefing the team that is conducting the vaccination. We had some anomalies in the initial rollout especially with data entry and we don’t want it to be repeated,” Mr Aceka said.

He explained that they have added two vaccination sites: Ober Health Centre III and Boroboro Health Centre III. Initially, the vaccination sites in the district were Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Lira University Teaching Hospital, Ogur Health Centre IV, Amach Health Centre IV and Lira PAG Health Centre IV.

Koboko District received 890 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The district statistics indicate that 4,116 people had the first jab of the vaccine.

Mr John Bosco Ayume, a veteran, said: “I have come for my second dose and I have taken it successfully. There has been no side effect. I had my first jab on April 14 and I was supposed to have my second dose on May 7 but since the vaccines got finished, I could not make it on that date.”

Mr Shaban Agele, 62, said: “I have taken my second dose and I am happy. Many people criticised me when I took the first jab in April. I want to encourage people to take the vaccine but seek advice from the medical personnel first on their health status.”

In Masaka, the district health officer, Dr Faith Nakiyimba, said they received 1,730 doses of the vaccine last week and by Monday afternoon a total of 500 people had been vaccinated.

“Right now, I can’t tell how many people we shall vaccinate, but we expect to have a big number since most of those we vaccinated in the first batch are ready for their second dose. We urge people to turn up at various centres for vaccination since we are waiting for another batch of vaccines next month,” she added.

In Kyotera, some 350 doses were by Monday afternoon already used. This implies that the district is remaining with only 500 doses.

“We received fewer doses, but the number of people coming for the second dose is overwhelming. Considering the available doses, we are likely to complete the exercise in just two days,” Dr Edward Muwanga, the district health officer, said.

In Mpigi, which received 510 doses, Ms Rosemary Byabashaijja, the chairperson of the district Covid-19 taskforce committee, said priority is going to be given to health workers and other people who received the first dose.

“Police officers who are manning various roadblocks and those moving to villages to control big gatherings are going to be considered as well,” she said.

The delivery of the vaccines to districts started last weekend, but some districts said they received the stock on Sunday.

However, some health experts disagree with the policy of prioritising people who are due for the second dose.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, a former member of the Uganda Medical Association, said: “I think the strategy should be to give more people a bit of protection than to give few people full protection, the more you give the better,” Dr Ekwaro said.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the manager of Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, said the Health ministry had to undertake a delicate balancing act.

“We are also managing many things that is one way of looking at it. Another way is the vaccine interval…some people have crossed three months and very anxious. You remember the people who came first are those who knew they were vulnerable so they are people at highest risk,” Dr Driwale said.

He added: “We already started the protection and we need to complete it. We will come to younger groups later because their ability to fight back is higher. Enrolling more people on the first dose is what we may consider in subsequent doses.”

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said all districts have received or were having some doses of the vaccine remaining from the first batch and that the Ministry has told districts what to do.

“The districts will have a plan on how to do it [resume the vaccination]. We have guided them. Most of them have a few doses that should be depleted in a few days,” he said.

Compiled by Tonny Abet, Felix Warom Okello, Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, Rashul Adidi, Olivier Mukaaya, Fred Wambede, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Brian A. Kesiime & Ambrose Musasizi



