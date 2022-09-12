No evidence to show MP Ssegirinya incited violence – Court

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has dismissed a case in which Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya was accused of incitement to violence.

Ms Gladys Kamasanyu who presided over the hearing of the case on Monday said prosecution failed to adduce substantial evidence to prove that the MP, who is currently on remand in a separate case, incited anyone on March 22, 2021 as had been alleged by the state.

"It is actually after police intervened that Ssegirinya's procession became rowdy. The case is accordingly dismissed," Ms Kamasanyu ruled.

According to the magistrate, the key state witness, ASP Flavia Musiimenta did not tell court who Ssegirinya was inciting as prosecution claimed in the charge sheet.

Mr Segirinya who had no legal representation received his ruling from Luzira prison via video conferencing.