No fuel subsidies for more Ugandans to drive to night clubs- Museveni

President Museveni on Wednesday reiterated his stance against subsidies which a section of Ugandans have been clamoring for to help cushion them against increasing cost of living.

In his state of the nation address at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, the president on Wednesday said the prices of domestic goods and services have reduced from what they were in the previous year.

“Petrol has reduced from Shs6,563 a litre to Shs5,138 now. I cannot subsidise fuel so that people can drive more to nightclubs, it should be at their cost. At least for things like fertilizers, those can be subsidised.However, if the prices are distorted by some non-economic factors like sanctions from the West, it may be logical to look at subsidies,” Mr Museveni said as the West continues to threaten his government with economic sanctions following the signing of the controversial anti-homosexuality Act.

According to Mr Museveni, although the country has been faced with economic shocks, household businesses have responded positively to government investments in agriculture and various wealth-creation initiatives.

“60 percent of households have increased their incomes in the last financial year,” Mr Museveni claimed during the event boycotted by Opposition members who accused him of “careless spending”, especially on “costly Covid-19 tests” for anyone to attend his public meetings, such as State of the Nation address and Budget speech, at the expense of funding development projects.



The president's address came against the backdrop of a country struggling with a sagging economy and high levels of unemployment, which together have fueled a creeping sense of hopelessness in many households.

According to Mr Museveni, Uganda has a vibrant economy and workforce that’s transforming the country’s economy into a digital one.



“There are many businesses that now use different internet platforms which is creating employment opportunities for the youth. Our industrialization drive is bearing fruits with many industries being set up. We have industrial parks that are now functional. 226 factories are now operating under the industrial parks, more are still being constructed and will also soon start,” said.