No group can defeat NRM - Museveni

President Museveni has said no group or organisation can defeat his National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

He said although NRM had some poor arrangements, it managed to secure massive victory in the 2021 General Election.

On the voting day, some people did not turn up and those who turned up at some polling stations, could not find NRM polling agents and that’s how we managed to get that percentage but the actually political support for NRM is 80 per cent, therefore it is not easy for anyone to defeat NRM politically in Uganda,” Mr Museveni said while presiding over celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Tarehe Sita at Mbuya army headquarters on Saturday.

Tarehe Sita refers to February 6, the day he launched the guerrilla war in 1981.

Mr Museveni also revealed that his government cannot support people who do not support it.

Mr Museveni was declared winner of the January 14 election with 58 per cent vote.

The President revealed that between 1960 and 1965, he supported the Democratic Party (DP) because it had two positive points; one being that they did not believe in election cheating and another one was that their leader, Benedict Kiwanuka, was not a “double talker” (one who says one thing and does a different thing).

He, however, said DP has a weakness of sectarianism.

“DP had a relationship with one political party in Germany called Christian Union party. It used to donate to us good vehicles. There was another donor group called Konrad-Adenauer Foundation from western countries.

“These had different interests in Uganda. Uganda Peoples Congress also had links with another German social democratic group. It helped UPC in commencing the construction of Uganda House. The involvement of foreign groups into Uganda’s politics was always with the last governments but NRM cannot accept that,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni has also suspended indefinitely activities of the donor funding agency Democratic Governance Facility, saying it was bankrolling programmes or organisations that undermine his government.