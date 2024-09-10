No hand-held phones at school without a policy, says govt

Hand-held devices such as tablets and phones will not be permitted for use by learners in schools until policy guidelines are established, according to the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Dr Dennis Mugimba, the ministry’s spokesperson, informed journalists at the Media Centre yesterday that the government is still finalising the development of these guidelines.

"Until the policy guidelines are in place, hand-held mobile devices such as phones and tablets are not allowed for use by learners on school premises. The Ministry is still developing standards to regulate the use of these digital tools in schools while defining the roles of schools, teachers, learners, parents, internet service providers, and digital device providers," Dr Mugimba said.

He added: "The Ministry acknowledges public concerns about introducing mobile digital devices in schools. However, our Digital Agenda Strategy aims to increase the use of electronic tools in education and sports management in a phased and safe manner."

Addressing public feedback, Dr Mugimba clarified that desktops and laptops in school computer labs remain the preferred digital tools to prevent financial strain on parents. He emphasised that the digital agenda must be inclusive and avoid pressuring parents into buying expensive gadgets.

"The digital agenda is not solely about mobile phones and laptops in schools. It also includes systems like the Education Management Information System, the Teacher Management Information System, and the Teacher Effectiveness Learner Achievement System, which ensure effective communication and information exchange," he explained.

Responding to concerns about schools’ readiness for the digital agenda, Dr Mugimba revealed that, in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission, the government has constructed and equipped ICT facilities in more than 1,000 schools, including tertiary institutions, over the past decade.

In addition, 200 seed secondary schools built in the last four years now have well-equipped computer labs, and more than 100 teacher professional development centers have been established.

Mr Patrick Muyinda, the assistant commissioner for Information Communication and Information Management, called on the media to help communicate the objectives of the digital agenda.

These include expanding ICT infrastructure and connectivity in the education sector, integrating ICT into teaching, learning, and management, and streamlining fragmented ICT initiatives.

Other goals include promoting ICT use in research and innovation, increasing human resource capacity in ICT, and adopting emerging technologies to ensure continuous education during disruptions.

"The digital agenda is much bigger than the use of mobile phones. We urge the press to support the Ministry in spreading these objectives so that learners and teachers can fully benefit from ICT," Mr Muyinda said.