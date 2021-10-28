No man's land: Three DPCs disown Komamboga after bomb attack

By U R N More by this Author

The team instituted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth Ochola, to investigate circumstances under which Digida pork joint that was a few days ago attacked by the alleged terrorists was operating past curfew time, says that all the three policing divisions have disowned the area.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at the pork joint in Komamboga, Northern Kampala last Saturday at 9pm, killing one person. The place was packed to full capacity; something that triggered the IGP to order for a probe to establish which police commander is in charge of the area.

It said that the security officers from the country's different forces have been aware of Komamboga's status lacuna, hence their frequenting the place late in the night to openly break the law by violating the curfew and all the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Now information this site has received indicates that all the three nearby Division Police Commanders (DPCs) who were hitherto thought to be (the probable commanders) in charge of Komamboga have disowned the area.

“Kawempe DPC says she is not in charge of Kwata Zone where the bomb exploded, Kasangati DPC says his jurisdiction does not reach Komamboga and Kira Division also insists the place attacked in not in their policing are," an officer close to the probe said, adding that, "It is now difficult to zero in on a particular DPC to hold him or her responsible.”

This makes Kombamboga ‘an inland no man's land’, a phenomenon only thought to exist at international borders. An oversight in security mapping apparently created one inside the Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area.

Superintendent of Police Alice Kuka commands Kawempe Division, Kasangati Division is commanded by SP Frantile Lwamusai while one of the commanders of Kira Division is under Abbas Ssenyondo.

Police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga explains that it is too early to accuse any of the commanders from Kawempe, Kasangati and Kira Division since they all have a portion they respond to in Komamboga.

Mr Enanga is, however, optimistic that the IGP’s team will be able to establish the commander who should be in charge of Komamboga and he or she will be held responsible for allowing the place operate in total disregard of the Covid-19 guidelines that include curfew enforcement and the reckless crowding at Digida.

“The whole incident of Komamboga is being reviewed administratively and also in regard to our responses as well," Enanga said.

“What is interesting is that there are different policing divisions, almost three of them. You talk of Kira, you talk of Kawempe and Kasangati, they all respond to that same place. What is important is that once we find that there are police officers who didn’t respond appropriately or who have been giving protection to the eating points at Komamboga, all that is going to come out in the investigation,” he added.



