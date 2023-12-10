No meat for Christmas in Kyotera as anthrax spreads

Residents of Lyantonde and Kyotera districts are likely to miss beef this festive season due to the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and anthrax.

Authorities in both districts have already banned the movement of animals and sale of all their products like ghee, butter and yoghurt until the two diseases are contained. Pork and mutton have also been banned, yet they are some of the main dishes during Christmas.

Dr Ronald Bameka, the Lyantonde District veterinary officer, said livestock markets and all slaughter places including butcheries in affected sub-counties such as Kinuuka, Kashagama, Kaliiro, Mpumudde and Lyakajura are going to remain closed during the festive season.

“I ask all the administrators, community leaders, security officers, livestock and dairy groups, cooperative societies, non-governmental organisations and the general public to comply with quarantine restrictions and support control measures as per guidelines and standard operating procedures,” Mr Bameka told this publication last Saturday.

He said they had already started carrying out ring vaccination exercise in affected areas and advised all livestock farmers to ensure their animals are vaccinated.

“Although we have limited doses of vaccines, what is available can aid vaccination in most risk areas,” Mr Bameka added.

Mr Godfrey Mbetegyerize , the Lyantonde resident district commissioner, warned farmers, traders and other people who are dealing in livestock products to comply.

“We have already informed police officers in different sub-counties to arrest anyone who is not complying with any of the quarantine guidelines,”he said.

In Kyotera District, after a meeting of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries officials with technocrats in Lyantonde last Thursday, a resolution was made to extend the quarantine to the whole district after a positive case of anthrax was detected in Kyotera Town Council.

According to Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo,the Kyotera District chairperson, the victim before being admitted to Masaka Regional Referral hospital had opted to go to a traditional healer after suspecting the disease to be ‘traditional’.

“It was a struggle as we convinced the family of the victim to visit a hospital instead of a traditional healer. It’s good they later complied, “he said.

Mr Hassan Musooba, the Kyotera District Police Commander, said police are alert to arrest all people who violate the quarantine.

Dr John Mary Lutaaya, the Kyotera District production and marketing officer, said residents are also not allowed to hunt wild animals or eating their meat.

“If people abide by the guidelines put in place, we will lift the quarantine after two weeks, but it will be impossible to immediately allow them to resume, it may take another one or two months,” he said.

Anthrax has so far killed 17 lives and a total of 28 people are currently bedridden in several villages of Kabira Sub- County in Kyotera.