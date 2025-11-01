No money for your campaigns, Kigongo tells NRM aspirants

National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s First National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, has stated that the ruling party will not fund campaigns for its flag bearers due to financial constraints.

Speaking at a reconciliation meeting for flag bearers and losers in Kayunga District on Friday, Kigongo advised aspiring politicians to be prepared to fund their own campaigns.

"By the time you make a decision to contest for any political position, you should be ready to fund your campaigns. Why do you go in for something you cannot afford?" Kigongo asked.

Kigongo emphasised the need for reconciliation between winners and losers in the party primaries, noting that many supporters are aggrieved due to their loss. He also urged residents in Buganda to vote for NRM and President Museveni, saying it's a shame that voters in the Northern parts of Uganda support the ruling party while those in Buganda vote for the opposition.

"You should know the turbulent times we went through and support NRM which brought peace in the country," he said. Kigongo cautioned party flag bearers against refusing to canvass support for President Museveni, saying without him in power, they will not perform as leaders.

However, some NRM supporters criticized security forces for unlawful arrests of politicians, which they said is giving a bad image to the government. "President Museveni said he went to the bush to end unlawful arrests of Ugandans but these acts are rampant which is giving a bad name to our party," Mr. Dennis Ogwanga, a party supporter, said. Kigongo did not respond to the complaint.

The Kayunga District NRM chairman, Mr Moses Karangwa, suggested that canvassing for votes for the party presidential flag bearer should be left to local leaders who know the people well.



