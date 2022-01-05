No money to relocate Ntoroko schools - govt

As schools across the country prepare to reopen on January 10,the future of more than 2,000 learners is uncertain since their facilities were submerged as a result of floods.

Floods in 2019 submerged most parts of Kanara Sub-county and Kanara Town Council leaving four primary schools Umoja, Kamuga, Rwangara and Kachwakumu affected.

The floods were as a result of the rising water levels from Lake Albert in Ntoroko District.

The Ntoroko District chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, last week said they have put forward several requests to the Ministry of Education and Sports to construct new schools in vain.

“At the beginning of December, I and other district leaders went to the Ministry of Education following our earlier request of constructing new schools, but to our surprise, they told us that they don’t have money,” he said.

Mr Kasoro said they had also requested that the ministry provides tents but they did not get any feedback.

“As a district leader, I have done my part. I managed to secure six acres of land donated by a local leader in Kyamahaige to construct Umoja Primary School but the district has no money,” he said.

Mr Kasoro said another resident also donated six acres of land in Kajuura Village where they are planning to construct Rwangara Health Centre III, which was also affected.

Mr Simon Kinyoro, the chairperson of Butorwa Camp, where more than 500 displaced people are residing, said several learners might miss out on education.

Mr Kinyoro said the few remaining schools are not within their vicinity.

“Our children cannot afford trekking for more than 20 kilometres a day,” he said.

Mr Friday Mugisa, the Kanara Sub-county chairperson, said parents are in dilemma.

The head teacher of Umoja Primary School, Mr Benson Atujuna, said they are waiting for government response to shift the school to a safe place.

He said his plan is to merge his school with that of Rwangara. “When we get money, we will build temporary structures,” he said.

Before the lockdown, Umoja Primary School had a total enrollment of 492 learners and when government reopened classes for upper classes in October, only nine turned up.

The candidates at Umoja Primary School sat Primary Leaving Examinations at Nyakasenyi Primary School in Butungama Sub-county.

At Kachwakumu Parents Primary School, there was an enrollment of 494 pupils before the lockdown.

The Ntoroko District Education Officer, Ms Maureen Kusemererwa, said their current plan is to establish temporary tents in different camps.

“We have so far secured six big tents from (United Nations Children’s Fund) Unicef, we are going to establish them in different camps to work as classrooms, that is our plan for students to continue studying,” he said.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Education, Mr Dennis Mugimba, yesterday said they are aware of the situation of the natural disaster but said currently the Ministry of Education has no funds to relocate schools.

“We have been advising local governments and parents in the communities that are near schools that were submerged, to take their children to other schools that were not submerged as the ministry is looking for a permanent solution,” he said.