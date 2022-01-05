No money to relocate Ntoroko schools - govt

Kachwakumu Parents Primary School was affected by the floods. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The head teacher of Umoja Primary School, Mr Benson Atujuna, said they are waiting for government response to shift the school to a safe place.

As schools across the country prepare to reopen on January 10,the future of more than 2,000 learners is uncertain since their facilities were submerged as a result of floods.

