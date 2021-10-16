No one complained about forgery of will for late Maj Kiggundu's father – witness

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

The state has closed its line of witnesses in the case in which the brother to deceased Maj Mohammed Kiggundu is accused of forging a will to get Letters of Administration to manage their late father Hajji Ahamada Tamale's Estate.

The Assistant Registrar at Mpigi High Court, Ms Justine Atukwasa was the last prosecution witness.

The accused person, Juma Segawa, is facing five charges ranging from forgery, uttering false documents, and making a false document.

Ms Atukwasa told the court that Mr Segawa petitioned the High Court Family Division where she was working as an Assistant Registrar then and on February 1, 2016, he was told to amend his petition to include all the late Tamale's undistributed property and filed a declaration that all witnesses to his father's will are all deceased.

She explained that Segawa was petitioning court as an executor and son to the late Tamale who died October 28, 1993.

"There is a declaration, the record was certified by court, and Letters of Administration was granted to Segawa by the Court," Ms Atukwasa testified.

She said before Segawa was granted Letters of Administration, there was no objection brought to court's attention that the will the accused person presented to the court was forged.

She testified that even no family member brought information that the documents that supplemented Segawa's petition were at all forged, which is why the court granted him Letters of Administration.

After Ms Atukwasa's testimony the trial magistrate, Ms Miriam Okello adjourned the matter to November 11, for mention and to set a date for a ruling on whether Segawa has a case to answer.

Maj Kiggundu who was Segawa's elder brother was shot dead in November 2016, at Masanafu, a Kampala suburb together with his bodyguard, Sgt. Steven Mukasa. The two were driving to the city in a UPDF pick-up vehicle.

The prosecution contends that in 2016, in Kampala, Segawa forged a will in the name of his father Hajji Ahamada Tamale purporting to have been chosen to manage the land in Kiseka market, the main house at Namagoma, Nakitokolo, and a graveyard still in Namagoma, Nakitokolo in order to acquire Letters of Administration while knowing there was already an administrator.

On the count of uttering false documents, it alleged that Segawa uttered the false will to the registrar High Court Family Division. He is also accused of forging a declaration form and signatures of the sons and daughters of the late Hajji Tamale and beneficiaries to his Estate.

