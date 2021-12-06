Prime

No other army will join Congo battles, says govt

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) head to eastern Congo jungle, from where the Allied Democratic Forces are believed to have been planning a series of attacks on Ugandan civilians. PHOTO/UPDF

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Uganda accelerated the push to deploy its military in eastern Congo after two bombs ripped through the capital, Kampala, on November 16, killing seven.

Uganda does not expect any country in the region, or beyond, to deploy forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in response to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) operation to eliminate the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a minister has said.
Mr Henry Oryem Okello, the State minister for International Affairs, said Uganda spent time to galvanise  regional and diplomatic support and Rwanda, which faces similar security challenge in South Kivu, is aware of the facts on the ground regarding Uganda’s operations.

