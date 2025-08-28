No tarmac road, no vote in 2026, locals tell Museveni

Bududa District locals have warned President Museveni and the area MPs that they face rejection in 2026 polls if they do not tarmac a 28-kilometre road.

The severely potholed Bubulo-Bududa Circular Road, is unbearably dusty during the dry season and becomes a muddy mess during the rainy season. Bubulo–Bududa circular road, which connects rural food-producing villages to Manafwa District and Mbale City, has become a nightmare to travel on. The once-thriving farming communities on the slopes of Mt Elgon are struggling to transport their produce, including bananas, cabbages, tomatoes, and coffee, resulting in significant losses and worsening poverty levels.

Mr Ivan Masanga, a resident of Bukigai Town Council in Bulambuli District and a produce dealer, told Daily Monitor on Saturday last week that the poor state of the road has slashed his income by half. “I am forced to sell my produce at throwaway prices to middlemen who come to my shop. If the road were in a good state, I could transport my goods to Mbale City and sell them at a better price,” he said. A Daily Monitor visit found that several sections of the road are now impassable, crippling transport and trade. Matters have worsened since the collapse of a bridge, leaving residents struggling to access Manafwa, Namisindwa and Mbale.

The worsening road conditions have hit every sector. Once-bustling trading centres on the road are turning into ghost towns.

Last week, locals staged protests demanding repairs, warning the government to act or face rejection in the 2026 presidential and MPs elections. Protesters donned T-shirts with messages including ‘No Road, No Vote’, ‘Tarmac 28 Kilometre Bududa Circular Road’, and ‘Protest Bududa Circular Road’. Some blocked sections and even planted banana suckers and cocoyams, leaving stretches of the road resembling gardens. Ms Mary Nandutu, a resident of Bududa Town Council, said the poor state of the road has increased transportation costs, hindering trade and social services. “Poverty here has worsened because the implementation of PDM and other government programmes is being hampered. A good road would boost trade and improve our lives,” he said.

Bududa is one of Uganda’s poorest districts. While the national average annual income per capita is around $7001 (Shs24 million), in Bududa it stands at $300 (Shs1 million). About 43 percent of the population lives in extreme poverty, below $1.90 (Shs3,900) a day. Mr Joseph Massa, the chairperson of a Task Force for Tarmacking the Bubulo–Bududa Circular Road, a pressure group, said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has twice visited Bududa to affirm President Museveni’s directive to tarcmac the road, yet no budgetary provision has been made. “Bududa is the only district in the Bugisu region without any tarmacked road out of the seven districts. That shows it has been sidelined and neglected,” Mr Massa said, adding that despite the community’s consistent support for government programmes, there is still no plan for an upgrade of the road. Mr Godfrey Mutawo, another petitioner, said: “The poor state of the road has also affected service delivery. The government should fix it to improve livelihoods.”

Mr Milton Kamoti, the Bududa District LC5 chairperson, urged government to act quickly. “We have had presidential commitments and ministerial acknowledgement but without any budgetary allocation or action,” he said. However, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said a contract for the tarmacking of the road was signed on May 9, 2024 between the Uganda National Roads Authority and a contractor. “Negotiations on the financial terms of the contract are still underway. Implementation will commence upon the successful conclusion of these discussions,” he said in an August 7 letter, adding that the project was excluded from the 2025/26 national budget as it was still in the preparatory stage.

Bududa is widely regarded as the food basket for the Bugisu Sub-region and parts of Kenya and South Sudan, with trucks regularly ferrying bananas, coffee and other produce. The Bubulo–Bududa Circular Road is also the shortest route to Wagagai Peak, Mount Elgon’s highest point, and leads to tourist sites such as caves and bullfighting grounds. The district has a population of 210,173 across 16 sub-counties.

Unfulfilled promise