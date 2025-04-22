No X-ray for five years: Pallisa patients decry misdiagnoses, delayed treatment

For the past five years, patients who visit Pallisa General Hospital in Eastern Uganda have been forced to endure a troubling reality--- the absence of a functional X-ray machine, which they say has exacerbated their health access challenges.



In the district where the hospital serves as a major referral centre, this critical gap in diagnostic equipment has left thousands of patients in medical limbo, facing delays, misdiagnoses, and costly referrals to private facilities.



The hospital’s only X-ray machine broke down in 2020 and has never been replaced or repaired. According to the hospital's Associate Consultant Physician, Dr Moses Kirya, the situation has severely compromised the quality of care.



“We try our best, but without an X-ray machine, it’s like working in the dark. We have to refer patients to seek these services to private clinics or to Mbale regional hospital, which is over 30km away,” said Dr Kirya.



Private clinics reportedly charge between Shs20,000 to Shs 30,000 per session which is quite costly for the common people.

“This disadvantages patients who cannot afford that fee,” he said.



Dr Kirya explained that the hospital management, through the district health department, has always submitted written reminders about this critical health gap, but no response.



“We haven’t got any commendable feedback from the health ministry and this has crippled effective service delivery, thus making some delays in treatment and [mis]diagnosis. This has complicated our work,” Dr Kirya explained.



The X-ray machine is used for a wide range of diagnoses, including bone fractures, lung conditions, and accident victims.



For patients like 58-year-old boda-boda rider, Samuel Okello, who suffered a chest injury in a road crash two months ago, the absence of imaging services was both physically and financially painful.



“They told me to go to a private facility for an X-ray. I had no money for that. So, I just went back home. Up to now, I feel pain, but I have no choice,” he said.



Yet in the emergency unit of Pallisa general hospital, 47-year-old Margaret Akello clutches her side in pain. She has been coughing for weeks, and the doctor suspects a lung infection or something worse.



However, she’s yet to be diagnosed because the facility lacks the required equipment to confirm the doctor’s suspicions.

Like thousands of other patients who have endured five years of such painful experience, Ms Akello’s prescription is based on assumptions, physical exams, and limited alternatives.

Dr Kirya says the situation highlights a deeper systematic failure.

“This is a public health crisis hiding in plain sight”, he said.

“An X-ray machine is not a luxury- it is a necessity. The absence of one here puts lives at risk every single day,” he added.





Hospital administrators said that they have repeatedly written to the Ministry of Health, requesting a replacement or urgent major repairs, but so far, there has been no action.



“We are told to be patient. But how do you tell that to a mother whose child can't breathe?” asks one hospital staff.



As the hospital continues to operate without a basic diagnostic tool, health workers, patients, and caregivers have only one hope to cling to.



Some health activists in the district argue that the systemic health challenges faced in their area are a deliberate move by the government, poor governance or just failure by the government to plan better and prioritise in its service delivery.

“This is a serious violation of the health rights. An X-ray machine is a basic diagnostic tool. Without it, health workers are left guessing and lives are lost unnecessarily,” said Ms Lydia Kayendeke, a health rights advocate.



But for the residents of Pallisa District, the wait has been far too long.

“Five years is not a short time. We need urgent intervention, not mere promises,” said one of the midwives at the facility.



Until a solution is found, patients like Okello and Akello remain caught between injury and uncertainty, while the hospital continues to operate, quite literally, without vision.



Pallisa hospital was constructed in 1966 with a 100-bed capacity, but the facility has never seen a major rehabilitation and expansion to cope with the growing number of patients amid struggles to cope with the staff shortage and essential equipment.





The general hospital serves districts like Kibuku, Kaliro, Butebo, Budaka and part of Teso region in Eastern Uganda.



When this reporter visited the facility, some patients were found sleeping on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

The staffing level, according to the administrators at the facility, stands at 60 per cent of the required number.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the concerned ministry. The entire facility completely lacks this vital equipment (X-ray machine),” THE District Health Officer [DHO], Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, told this reporter when contacted about what his office was doing to address such challenges.



Like other local politicians, Pallisa LC5 chairman, Mr Patrick Duchu, expressed frustration, arguing that the situation should have been addressed as soon as yesterday.

“This is a government policy that all sensitive equipment are handled by the health ministry. If it were up to the district, the hospital would have sourced funds and carry out some repairs. We have communicated the matter to the ministry but up-to-date they haven’t responded. This is a serious matter that deserves urgent attention to address the health gap,” Mr Duchu said.



However, some residents feel all five directly elected MPs in the district have not represented them well in Parliament.

“During elections, they made so many promises, including ensuring that they would budget for better health services. Imagine such a big hospital experiencing such challenges, and none of the MPs has effectively pushed for its improvement. If they can’t have such issues addressed, then what are they doing in Parliament? You only hear that each picked Shs100 million of the taxpayers as a gift from the president. What’s the cost of an X-ray machine?” wondered Ms Agnes Mukwaya.

In Parliament, the district is represented by Mr David Ochwa (Agule County), Mr Derrick Orone (Gogonyo County), Mr Sam Otukol (Pallisa County) Mr Richard Oseku (Kibale County) and Kevin Kaala (District Woman MP), all subscribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.