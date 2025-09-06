Nomination exercise closes with 125 aspirants in Luweero

At least 125 candidates have been nominated to contest for various local government posts in Luweero District, including five for the District Chairperson seat and 120 for district councillor positions.

The three-day nomination exercise concluded on Friday with five contenders for the top district seat: Birungi Rashidah (NRM), Erastus Kibirango (NUP), Lawrence Ssebuufu (FDC), and independents Abdullai Ramathan and Vincent Ssebayiga Kalumba.

Ssebayiga, a NUP member who lost in the party primaries, chose to run as an independent, citing irregularities.

“There are officials who messed up the exercise by fronting their preferred candidates instead of following due process,” he said. “I chose to run as an independent not out of protest against my party, but because it is my constitutional right. I remain a committed member of NUP.”

For the district councillor seats, candidates represent a wide range of political parties, including NRM, NUP, FDC, Democratic Front (DF), Democratic Party (DP), People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), alongside a large number of independents.

Several independents have accused NUP officials of committing fraud that cost them their party flags during the nomination process.

Fred Kitaka, Deputy Speaker of Luweero and incumbent councillor for Nyimbwa Sub-county, accused his rival, Steven Balintuma, of colluding with party officials to secure the party endorsement.

“My rival connived with some party officials to have his documents stamped erroneously. He was fast to get nominated because he knew he was stealing the party flag for this position,” Kitaka alleged.

Efforts to overturn Balintuma’s nomination proved futile, even after NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to recall it and reinstate Kitaka.

Sam Agaba Rutembo, the Luweero District Registrar, however, distanced the EC from internal party disputes.

“Those who come first and present party-stamped documents take the nomination. I could not cancel the nomination of Balintuma unless the candidate contesting wrote to EC headquarters in Kampala,” he said.

With nominations closing, Kitaka opted to run as an independent.

Similar wrangles were reported by Edward Zziwa, incumbent district councillor for Luweero Sub-county, who accused NUP officials of manipulating the candidate lists. Zziwa said he had been selected as flag bearer for Luweero Town Council instead of his area of interest, Sub-county. Despite requesting correction, he later discovered his name had been removed and replaced.

“There was another list released by the party a few days before nominations, and my name had been scrapped off,” Zziwa said.

Both Kitaka and Zziwa vowed to continue their bids as independents.

“Although the cards were not issued to us, the party does not vote—the voters do, and they will decide our fate,” they said.

The nomination of candidates for district-level seats ended on Friday, September 5, while nominations for lower local government positions are scheduled for January 8–24.

The disputes highlight growing tensions within NUP and other political parties as candidates navigate internal challenges ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

