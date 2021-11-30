Nomination for vacant council positions, special group’s kick-off

Poll. The EC has scheduled December 16 as the election day. PHOTO/FILE

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Mr Magezi warned nominated candidates against engaging in campaigns before December 2.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has kicked off nominations for local governments to fill vacant positions under the LC5 councils and special groups across the country.

