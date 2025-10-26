Nominations fracas raises cloud of dust

The just-concluded nomination of candidates for various parliamentary seats exposed deep cracks within the Electoral Commission (EC), raising serious concerns about fairness and transparency ahead of the 2026 General Election. In several constituencies, reports have emerged of candidates going through unopposed under questionable circumstances.

Some of those who were declared unopposed are said to be former staff of the EC, while others allegedly used intimidation and manipulation to scare off their rivals. The situation has sparked outrage among sections of the public and political observers, who say the trend paints a worrying picture of the state of democracy in the country.

“If intimidation and insider influence are already playing a role at the nomination stage, what should Ugandans expect when actual voting begins?” asked one political analyst in Mbale City. The EC, on its part, has yet to issue a clear statement addressing these allegations, but critics argue that the silence only deepens suspicion. Several are now asking whether the current trend is a sign of things to come—a signal that the 2026 General Election could be marred by irregularities and compromised integrity.

Ominous signs

As calls for accountability grow louder, the EC faces the challenge of proving that it remains an impartial referee capable of delivering a free and fair election that truly reflects the will of the people. Mr Paul Wamono, a political analyst, said the events surrounding the MP nominations reflect deeper institutional weaknesses within the EC. “What we are witnessing is not just about unopposed candidates. It’s about trust. When EC staff or their close associates become candidates and go through unopposed, the line between referee and player is blurred. This undermines public confidence in the process and raises questions about whether all candidates are treated equally.

If this trend continues, it could breed apathy and resentment among voters ahead of 2026,” he said. Ms Sylvia Namusoke, an elder, condemned the use of intimidation to silence potential opponents. “We have heard reports from several districts where candidates were threatened or discouraged from being nominated. This is not democracy. The nomination stage is supposed to be open, free, and competitive. If people are scared off even before campaigns begin, then the election loses meaning. The EC must investigate these cases and ensure no one uses fear or influence to win by default,”she said. Mr Yusuf Makweta, an election observer, said it is provided for in the law to have unopposed candidates, but certain circumstances must be considered.

He explained that some people are not well sensitised about the election process, which affects their participation. “Some aspirants go for nomination when they are not fully prepared, while others miss out simply because [of time constraints],” Mr Makweta noted, adding that the EC should take a proactive role in educating Ugandans about the entire election process to ensure no one is left out due to lack of information. Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, has repeatedly accused the EC of failing to conduct free and fair elections. He claimed that the EC blocked several NUP candidates from being nominated.

For instance, he said Mr Kato Osbert, the NUP candidate for Ruhinda North Constituency, was illegally blocked from contesting against Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the incumbent. Mr Tayebwa is also the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Bobi Wine said EC officials—who he alleges acted in conspiracy—first claimed that Mr Kato’s NIN number was invalid. When he challenged them, they then allegedly altered the NIN numbers of three of his seconding supporters on the nomination forms and declared them invalid as well.

Below par

Mr Timothy Chemonges, the Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), said although he agrees it is possible to have an unopposed candidate, it should only occur in a truly competitive, transparent, and voluntary context. “What we are increasingly seeing, however, is not democracy at work but the normalisation of impunity and political capture. When entire constituencies are denied a genuine choice because other aspirants are blocked, intimidated, or frustrated out of the process, it ceases to be an election — it becomes a coronation,” Mr Chemonges said. He added that intimidation at the nomination stage is the first sign that the playing field is not only uneven but deliberately tilted.

“When the State’s coercive instruments are used to keep legitimate contenders off the ballot, the process loses credibility before it even begins. It signals that political competition in Uganda is not guided by ideas or service, but by control of force and fear. Such acts disenfranchise candidates and deny citizens the choice they deserve.” Mr Chemonges emphasised that safeguards must include the genuine independence of the EC, neutrality of the security sector, strict enforcement of nomination rules, and protection of candidates—especially Opposition and independent voices—from administrative and police interference.

“If the chaos experienced during the nomination process and the unfair declaration of unopposed candidates is anything to go by, the 2026 elections already face a crisis of credibility. Free and fair elections are not declared on voting day; they are built step by step, starting from nominations, through campaigns, to tallying,” he said. The CEPA executive director further noted that restoring public confidence requires confronting impunity head-on. “The EC must demonstrate independence not by words but by action—calling out irregularities, reversing unfair disqualifications, and holding accountable those who abuse the process.

We need an overhaul of the electoral management culture, transparency in decision-making, equitable access for all candidates, protection of electoral observers, and credible enforcement of campaign finance and conduct rules,”Mr Chemonges said. He added: “Most importantly, Parliament and civil society must push back against the militarisation of politics. Democracy cannot coexist with fear. If we continue on the current trajectory, 2026 will not be an election—it will be a performance staged to legitimise power; not to return it to the people.”

‘We’ve done well’

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, said the feedback received from the MP nomination exercise in 146 districts and cities indicates that glitches were few and far between. “It was very peaceful, in full compliance with electoral laws, and generally a nomination exercise that makes us proud as a country,” Mr Mucunguzi said. He added that electoral laws provide that anyone with a complaint related to any matter in the electoral process, including nominations, is at liberty to bring it to the attention of the Commission. Mr Mucunguzi reiterated that the nomination exercise was a resounding success.

“We want people to point out the number of places that had issues. I can assure you that if there are any places with problems, they may not even amount to one percent. It would be impossible to use cases of one or two complaints to conclude that the election will not be free and fair.” Against that backdrop, the EC official says there is every indication that the Commission is “capable of holding a free and fair election.” Recently, NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa said no one has blocked Opposition candidates. “But because they are troublesome and think that defying police directives wins them sympathy, they created issues for themselves,” he explained.



