Non-Communicable Diseases leading cause of illness as Uganda faces specialist shortage

Uganda is facing a major shift in its health landscape, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now overtaking infectious diseases as the leading cause of illness and death, according to health experts.

Dr John Omagino, Executive Director of the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), has described the situation as a silent but growing crisis, revealing that one in every four adults in the country lives with a heart-related condition.

“These include hypertension, irregular heart rhythms, and outright heart failure. This is before we even account for strokes, kidney disease, or other vascular conditions,” Dr Omagino said during the opening of a week-long strategic planning retreat for Health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) organized by the National Planning Authority (NPA) in Kampala.

Historically, Uganda’s health system has focused its resources on fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. But the rapid rise in NCDs, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illnesses, is now straining an already overstretched system.

According to the NPA, a critical shortage of specialized healthcare workers is compounding the challenge. The Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV) and its companion, the National Human Resource Development Plan (NHRDP), reveal a significant skills gap across nearly every major medical specialty, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, anesthesiology, and geriatrics.

“Buildings and equipment are necessary, but it is people who deliver care,” Dr Omagino emphasized. “We are building regional hospitals, but without trained specialists, we cannot fully operationalize them.”

Many regional referral hospitals, including those in Arua, Moroto, and Kabale, have designated posts for specialists, but these often remain vacant due to a lack of qualified personnel.

Through the Human Capital Development Programme, the Ministry of Health is expanding postgraduate training and fellowships to help fill the gap. However, experts warn that without sustained investment in training and staff retention, progress will remain slow.

To address the growing NCD burden, health officials are pushing for a full life-cycle approach to care, from pregnancy through old age, with a focus on early detection and prevention.

“One in every 100 babies in Uganda is born with a heart defect. When detected early, many of these conditions can be corrected. We have people living normal, healthy lives today because they accessed surgery on time,” Dr Omagino added.

The NDPIV aims to reduce under-five mortality from 52 to 39 deaths per 1,000 live births and cut maternal mortality from 189 to 50 per 100,000 live births. It also prioritizes expanding specialized services like cardiovascular and cancer care in all 16 to 18 regional referral hospitals.

Dr Emmanuel Batiibwe, chairperson of the Forum of Executive Managers of Regional Referral Hospitals, said the new strategic plans represent more than technical blueprints, they are promises to improve public health outcomes.

“We want to be held accountable for these goals. And we need NPA’s support to ensure implementation goes beyond paper. It is the healthy population that goes into agriculture. Without health, not much can be done, not in productivity, not in education, not in the economy,” Dr Batiibwe said.

Dr Asumani Guloba, Director for Development Planning at the NPA, stressed that addressing NCDs requires more than infrastructure and paperwork.

“It is not enough to have a programme, we must examine if it is achieving results. We need the right people in the right places every day,” he said.

To that end, the NPA is proposing new incentives for doctors to specialize in priority fields and serve in underserved areas. These include scholarships, increased government sponsorship, and a central human resource database to track skills and deployment needs.