Non-coughing TB patients complicate fight - scientists

Ms Mary Mpakibi, a multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) survivor, says cough was not one of the symptoms even when she endured treatment for at least two years.

“I only presented with fevers which were on and off, especially in the early morning hours and late in the evening,” she said, adding: “I also had abdominal pain that couldn’t go [away].”

Amid this, Ms Mpakibi, a health worker in Kampala, said she lost her appetite.

She added:“As time passed, I lost four kilogrammes [in body weight]. So, it was not easy for my colleagues (health workers) to know that I have TB because these major signs that they usually look at, such as persistent cough for more than two weeks, was not the same case with me.”

The health worker, who currently works at Kawempe Home Care, a community-based organisation offering palliative care to people living with HIV, TB and cancer patients, said she was declared healed on October 7, 2017.

This followed a long process and traumatising experiences she went through, way back in 2014, to get the right diagnosis.

“My colleagues came in as a medical team and came up with a diagnosis that I had a bacterial infection. So, that is what they treated. However, the different antibiotics they used to treat me did not work. This was for over a month,” she said.

By then, Ms Mpakibi, who was working as an intern in one of the health facilities in Kampala, said she was staying alone in Kampala. “So, my father came and took me back to the village in Mayuge District. I thought he would take me to a nearby health facility but he instead took me to different traditional healers. He was concerned that the past medical treatment didn’t work,” she said.

Ms Mpakibi added: “Traditional healers had their different diagnosis, that I was bewitched by someone at my workplace. My experience in the hands of witch doctors was not very easy, I faced it tough. They could cut me with razor blades everywhere and apply local herbs on the wounds.”

The health worker said the traditional healers gave her “herbs in jerricans to keep on taking” and advised her to do steaming, among others. “It was now two months in the village, but there was no improvement,” she said.

When her condition deteriorated, father decided to take her to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital where abdominal scans and x-rays did not show symptoms of TB. But she said one of the doctors gave a clinical diagnosis and advised that she should be initiated on TB drugs.

“After two weeks, I improved and was even able to go away from the bed...When I got that improvement, I told my father that I wanted to go back to Kampala and get the things that I left in the house,” she said.

She added: “But I just wanted to run away from the trauma caused by witch doctors.”

Ms Mpakibi said she came back to Kampala in December 2014 where she continued with TB treatment. But subsequent tests at Mulago Hospital found that she had multi-drug-resistant (MDR) TB.

“Ms Mpakibi said: “By then we had injections which were given on the buttocks every day for eight good months. And then this was accompanied by 15 tablets on a daily basis, according to your weight. But whenever your weight increases, they add more medicines. I was the smallest in the ward then. The tablets went on for two years.”

These life-saving treatments did not go without side effects and mental distress. Ms Mpakibi said: “Some of us experienced hearing loss, reduction or loss of sight, darkening of the skin, hair loss and other effects on the kidneys.”

“I completed my treatment on October 7, 2017 and was healed. But my sight never remained the same,” she added.

Dr Achilles Katamba, a senior Lecturer at Makerere University Medical School, said such cases have complicated the fight against TB, a disease which infects 240 and kills about 30 people daily in Uganda.

“The problem with TB care, there are a number of people who are missed in terms of diagnosis. Unfortunately, many people with TB do not have pain, even some of them do not cough. In our prevalence survey, we found that 50 percent of the people identified to have TB, never even cough. They never had any signs or symptoms. Many do not come to the hospital yet they are infected,” he said.

According to information from the Health ministry, the common signs and symptoms of TB include coughing for three or more weeks, coughing up blood or mucus, unintentional weight loss, night sweating, and fever, among others.

A 2019 study report by Benjamin Patterson of the University of Amsterdam, indicates that those who are not coughing can still transmit the disease.

Dr Stavia Turyahabwe, the assistant commissioner in-charge of TB and leprosy control at the Health Ministry, said: “An infected person who is not diagnosed, will infect 10 to15 people.”

Dr Turyahabwe, however, said they have increased access to testing services, and treatment for those with the disease .