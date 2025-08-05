North Karamoja locals protest over poor roads

Residents in the Northern Karamoja have decried the poor state of roads. Sources said almost 80 percent of the inter-district roads in the southern part of Karamoja Sub-region have tarmac, while in the greater northern Karamoja, there is barely a layer of tarmac. In the last month, movement in northern Karamoja has been a nightmare, because of the rains.

The main and feeder roads are virtually impassable. Mr Ernest Ayen, one of the youth leaders in Karamoja, told Monitor last Friday that the imbalance in the infrastructural development has become detrimental to the cattle and other businesses in northern Karamoja as compared to the south, where movement is easier.

He said the price for livestock that fetched a herder Shs2 million has dropped to Shs1.5 million.

“This is because the businessmen have to factor in the element of increased costs of transport as a result of the wear and tear that the owners of the trucks register on their vehicles,” Mr Ayen explained.

He said previously, the livestock farmers would use the Kotido-Abim, Otuke- Amuria Road but following the damages on key bridges, the businessmen from Kampala and other areas have to pass through Lopei areas after buying livestock, that means because of the additional fuel and other costs incurred at the end of the day, it is the farmers who are feeling the pinch.

Ms Suzan Sagal, a health worker at Kaabong District Hospital, said when it comes to aspects of referrals from northern Karamoja to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital or to St Kizito Matany Hospital, they have to allocate two days in their plans before moving patients or risk losing them.

“Even when responding to emergencies in the rural communities within Kaabong, the evacuations have never been easy,” she explained.

Mr Martin Lokiru, a resident of Regen Sub-county in Kotido District, said there is need for the leaders of northern Karamoja to have a discourse with the central government on what he termed as “unbalanced development”.

“From the tarmac roads connecting most of the districts in the Southern side of Karamoja, they are now starting to have factories. In the north, we have nothing ,” Mr Lokiru said.

He added that in May, an ambulance belonging to Kotido District was involved in an accident while transporting a pregnant woman to St Kizito Matany Hospital after it failed to negotiate through a bad stretch in Lopei. He said the district now lacks an operational ambulance.

Kotido Woman MP Margaret Aleper, the said MPs from northern Karamoja have been lobbying for works on the road network but in vain.

“They [Government] had talked of having the Moroto-Kotido and Kaabong-Karenga road this financial year, but surprisingly government has instead reconsidered the Kitgum-Karenga Road...We are feeling the pain, because the infrastructural development is not balanced,” Ms Aleper told this publication.

Ms Grace Lokuda, a teacher in Nabilatuk District, however, said it is not entirely true that the south has better infrastructure than the northern part because “most of the roads in these communities in Nabilatuk, like it is for Amudat, are in poor condition.” Mr Emmy Tonny Ameny , the assistant commissioner at the Ministry of Karamoja affairs under the Office of the Prime Minister , said the government is aware of the development discrepancies in Karamoja.

He noted that under the Karamoja Regional Development Plan, the inter-district roads are among the ones that are earmarked to be worked on.

Mr Allan Sssempebwa, a senior communications officer at the Works ministry, said several projects have been planned for northern Karamoja, such as Kitgum Kidepo and Orom- Karenga roads.

He added that several roads have largely been worked on in the sub-region, such as Soroti-Moroto Road and that bad sections on roads under gravel condition are being worked on with the available resources .

“With the little we have received, although at a limited scale, works are being undertaken on bad sections of the roads,” Mr Sssempebwa said, adding that more interventions would start soon.