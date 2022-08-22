North Kigezi Christians demand new bishop

A cross-section of Christians from North Kigezi have raised dissatisfaction with the House of Bishops over the delayed appointment of a new overseer for the diocese.

The cleric is expected to replace Bishop Benon Magezi who succumbed to Covid-19 in June last year.

Mr Geoffrey Musinguzi, a faithful from Nyakishenyi Sub-county, last week said Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba had promised to name a new bishop by August last year but nothing has been forthcoming.

Mr Musinguzi wondered why the nomination committee has not been established, and when they raise their concerns, they are always told to wait for the provincial assembly to pass the diocesan constitution.

“We are surprised to just see a constitution delaying the process of electing a new diocesan bishop yet they have been given ample time,” he said.

Bishop (Rtd) Patrick Tugume Tusingwire, the diocesan caretaker, advised Christians to avoid pressurising the House of Bishops.

“We are in preparations, let them wait and pray for the diocese so that we smoothly elect a new bishop. I know they need one but that’s not how things are done. It is a process,” Bishop Tugume said.

During a three-day pastoral visit to the diocese in May, Archbishop Kaziimba called for patience.

“I am still the bishop of this diocese because the Church constitution allows me to take over the position in case a bishop of any diocese passes on or retires. But being the head for all Anglican churches in Uganda, I appoint the caretaker to help me and lead the diocese,” he said.

The Archbishop said Bishop Tugume would continue serving as a caretaker until the end of this month when the provincial assembly sits to make a new constitution that will guide dioceses on electing new bishops.

“Cooperate with the caretaker for this remaining short time and allow God to do His work. I am sure you will get a new bishop at the right time. Work together, forgive one another, love yourselves and protect the land of revival,” he said.