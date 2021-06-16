North Kigezi diocese bishop succumbs to Covid-19

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

The North Kigezi diocese Bishop Rt Rev Benon Magezi has died a week after he tested positive for Covid-19 before he was admitted at Mbarara regional referral hospital.

The news of his death was first broken by the Rujumbura county MP Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi through his Facebook page and WhatsApp group of Rukungiri District leaders at 10:15pm on Tuesday.

He quoted the bishop’s widow, Ms Gladyce Magezi who he said had been taking care of him at the hospital when he passed on.

“Dear brothers, it’s sad to announce the demise of Bishop Benon Magezi of North Kigezi diocese. The wife rang me and was calm and strong, but pray for her at such a time as this,” Gen Muhwezi said.

Magezi was consecrated as the fifth bishop of North Kigezi diocese on January 8, 2017, replacing Bishop Partrick Tugume Tusingwire. He was born on December 24, 1960. At the time of his death, he was married to Gladyce with whom they have five children.

The diocesan secretary Rev Can Enock Karamuzi, confirmed his death too in a telephone interview and said: “It’s true, we have lost our bishop in this time of Covid-19. We call for God’s mercy to bless the entire church of Uganda and his family. It is so unfortunate but that God’s plan; he is the giver and the taker. He has been our fountain and a development oriented person who we shall miss. He had been hospitalized for some time,” Rev can Karamuzi said.

He said the bishop had tested positive for the virus.

His death occurred hours after the ministry of health report indicated Uganda’s virus cases had soared to 64,251 after 1,422 more Ugandans tested positive for Covid-19 on June 13, 2021.

The ministry’s statement also indicated that 25 more Ugandans had succumbed to the virus in just 24 hours, pushing the total fatality to 459 since March last year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

