North Kigezi Diocese ordains 16 Church of Uganda clerics

The Anglican Bishop of the North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, has urged 16 newly ordained Church of Uganda (CoU) leaders to focus on serving Lord.

“Nowadays some of the religious leaders no longer do what they are supposed to be doing but instead act. Let others come after God. Doing God’s work needs patience and honesty because it is full of temptations. So, know how to handle them in case they come,” Bishop Asiimwe advised the 16 who include reverends and deacons.

Bishop Asiimwe also asked church leaders to respect their calling from God.

“To Christians, you must respect God’s people because they are called by Him to do His work but at times you mistreat and abuse them. I ask you to always work with them and extend God’s empire across the world," Bishop Asiimwe told Christians during an ordination ceremony at Emmanuel Cathedral in Rukungiri Municipality on Sunday.

Rev. Can. Titus Baraka, who was the day's lead preacher warned the ordained clerics against substituting their purpose to serve God with being over ambitious.

"Go and serve His creatures He will uplift you at the right time," he noted.

North Kigezi diocesan secretary Rev Enock Karamzu said: "If you don't denounce your past life, you will keep on complaining and asking for transfers to greener environments and end up failing to transform Christians."

Rev Karamuzi also implored the ordained to remain loyal to the Church as they promised while taking oaths on Sunday.

“Do your work in line with the church and avoid involving yourselves in worldly things. Bring back those in worldly things and work hard to have the kingdom of God expanded,” he noted.

Among those ordained were Benson Amanya, Hannington Taremwa, Edinah Arinaitwe, Edson Nabaasa and Isabella Natwijuka among others.

Aged 46, Rev Edson Nabaasa who is the oldest of the 16 vowed to serve God and the Church.

"I feel so happy that I have reached this far in serving the Lord at my age. I will serve till my death," Rev Nabaasa told Monitor.