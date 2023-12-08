Northern Uganda mourns death of Nile Star buses owner

West Nile region is mourning the death of prominent businessman Twaha Agarile who died on Friday in Madipol Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey- where he has been admitted for a long time.

The deceased, in his 40s, was the proprietor of Nile Star Bus Company that plies the Yumbe-Arua- Kampala route. His bus company eased transport needs in the region after Gaagaa Bus Company went out of business.

Medina Naham Ojale, the director of finance and administration at the ruling NRM party secretariat, described Agarile as “a visionary businessman who made significant contributions to the business landscape in West Nile.”

“His entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, and hard work have left an indelible mark on the region. His innovative ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence have inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs, beyond his professional achievements," she added.

To locals who spoke to Monitor, Twaha was also known for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others.

Estimates by authorities indicate he has been taking care of over 50 orphans and many poor people among others.

At the time of his death, Twaha had been diagnosed with abdominal complications which he has been battled for about a year.

"We have lost a fighter, an achiever and idea-based person. We commit our brother Twaha in the hands of the Lord. May God forgive his sins and put him in paradise," said Rasheed Oshino, a councillor in Arua central division.

Prior to starting his own bus company, the deceased had managed White Coaches, Bakulu Coaches and water tracking at the time of regional conflicts that forced South Sudan refugees to start flocking Uganda from 2013.

Being an astute businessman, he then started the bus business in a sea of murky waters as Gaaga Bus services neared their collapse.

With routes to within and beyond Uganda, Twaha’s company emerged with top class customer care, attracting more travelers, thanks to its route to the South Sudanese capital Juba.

But its success was somewhat disrupted by high taxation and managerial issues.

Meanwhile, Nile Star Bus Company has suspended operations until Sunday, following Twaha’s death.