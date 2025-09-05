Northern Uganda pupils failing to read despite attending school - report

Thousands of children in northern Uganda are completing several years of primary school without acquiring basic reading and numeracy skills, according to a new assessment released Thursday.

A baseline survey commissioned by the Foundation for Inclusive Community Help (FICH) in partnership with Uwezo Uganda found that nearly one in three learners in Primary Three, Four and Five are “non-readers” — unable even to identify letters of the alphabet.

The study, conducted between March and April 2025, assessed 6,329 pupils across 32 government-aided schools in Alebtong, Arua, Kole and Oyam districts. Results revealed that 29 percent of the children could not read at all, while only a fraction demonstrated full literacy competence.

“In Primary Three, only one percent of learners assessed could read and comprehend a Primary Two story in English,” said Denis Opio Olabo, FICH’s monitoring and evaluation officer, while releasing the report in Lira City.

Even by Primary Five, just 11.4 percent of learners could read and understand a Primary Two-level story in a local language, while 64 percent remained non-readers. Literacy rates were lowest in Lugbarati, where six in ten pupils could not read.

Primary Three pupils at Iyanyi Primary School in Loro Sub-county, Oyam District, attempt a place value concept during a math lesson on April 14, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Mathematics was also a struggle: fewer than half of Primary Three learners could successfully complete Primary Two-level multiplication (23.5 percent) or division (36.5 percent) tasks.

‘Core problems’

The findings sparked concerns from both education officials and local leaders, who pointed to entrenched systemic problems.

Oyam Resident District Commissioner James Shilaku blamed corruption in teacher recruitment.

“Best performing candidates during the interview are left out. The jobs are sold! Now the people they recruit because of money are not good classroom teachers,” he said.

Alebtong District Education Officer Moses Olwit said class sizes had ballooned far beyond what teachers could manage.

“These days, the average class size is 1 to 120. However well trained that teacher is, even if the teacher teaches using magic, you cannot reach all the learners in 30 minutes. That is the core of the problem,” he said.

Olwit also linked weak parental support to the legacy of displacement during past conflicts.

“Quite a good number of them missed out on education, but they’re the ones we call to school to talk about the education of their children. They are not themselves role models,” he said.

Oyam schools inspector Benson Ongom faulted poor inspection and low teacher motivation. Aloni Primary School head teacher Anthony Nam said his classrooms were severely overcrowded.

“In my school, I have a total of 287 Primary Three pupils confined in one classroom. With 413 in P.4 who are learning in a church building,” he said, adding that domestic violence in families was also disrupting learning.

FICH Executive Director Emmy Zoomlamai Okello addresses district officials and partners during the release of the organisation’s foundational learning assessment report in Lira City on September 4, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Arua senior inspector of schools Zily Buza noted teachers often cut short lessons.

“Where a teacher is supposed to enter a class for a 30-minute lesson, a teacher may decide to reduce this to 10 or 15 minutes because of that low morale,” she said. She also described “poor learning environments” where children sat on the floor and shared small, illegible chalkboards.

Recommendations

FICH’s executive director, Emmy Zoomlamai Okello, said the NGO is developing gender-transformative interventions to strengthen foundational learning among marginalised children in post-conflict communities.

“To strengthen our intervention framework, FICH partnered with Uwezo Uganda to enhance learning assessment approaches and generate baseline data to inform programming,” he said.

The report concludes that without targeted interventions, large numbers of pupils in northern Uganda risk completing primary school without the ability to read or calculate simple sums, jeopardising their future education and employment prospects.