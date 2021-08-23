Notorious criminal gang leader arrested in Pallisa

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Security operatives led by the Pallisa Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Magidu Dhikusooka have arrested the ring leader of a notorious criminal gang that has been terrorizing residents.

The suspect identified as Robert Okello, a resident of Okunguro Village in Agule Sub County has been working with a gang of unscrupulous persons using tactical ways to fleece and rob people of their cash and property.

According to Mr Dhikusoka, Okello confessed during interrogation that he has been coordinating crime for the last five years in different parts of the country.

The suspect has been impersonating as a UPDF ‘captain’ well-connected to UPDF Generals and could dupe members of the public that he can recruit their children into the army.

‘‘At first when I heard of this story I thought I was dealing with someone in the UPDF but he’s just a civilian and now I am directing the police to track all his contacts to make sure that all his accomplices are apprehended,’’ Mr Dhikusoka ordered.

Okello ran out of luck yesterday when security pounced on him at Limoto swamp while he was headed for Pallisa District from Iganga District to pick a balance of Shs100,000 of the Shs1m he had already taken from a woman in order to recruit her son into the army.

Advertisement

The suspect, Okello (orange shirt) apears before the Paliisa District security teams and some of his victims at the weekend. PHOTO/MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Security had tricked him to claim more money and another batch of recruits willing to join the army at Limoto Swamp on Tirinyi- Pallisa Road.

He reportedly told security that he’s ‘‘connected to afande Paskali Okumu, based in Wakiso City.’’

Ms Ester Awujo, a victim of Okello’s fraudulent acts that has lost Shs1.1million told security that she sold off the cow she received under Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to raise money for her son to join UPDF.

‘‘I was happy when I received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Sam Agolor, a private teacher working in Mubende District telling me to send my son to Iganga to be recruited into UPDF. I swiftly sold off the cow and sent the boy with Shs1m on promise to clear the balance. The boy left home, reached Iganga and told me he’d met with the captain,’’ she narrated while sobbing.

She said after consultations, she realized there was nothing like ongoing UPDF recruitment but she had ‘‘already sent the child with money and a cock to the captain for appreciation.’’

Ms Aujo’s son identified as Mr Bob Aisu told security operatives that upon arrival in Iganga District on the fateful evening, he was whisked to a lodge where he found the ‘captain’ in an alcohol drinking spree with women

‘‘Afterwards, I entered a room where my bag was kept. He then put on his jacket and disappeared,’’ Mr Aisu said.

Although President Museveni last week discouraged keeping suspects in cells for long, the RDC Dhikusooka said ‘‘this criminal will not be rushed to court,’’ further directing police to expeditiously ‘‘track all contacts such that the racket of culprits is brought to book.’’

He cautioned the public to be vigilant since government doesn’t charge money for any armed forces’ recruitment.

Pallisa OCIID, Mr John Butamanya confirmed Okello’s arrest.

‘‘Police swung into action after getting information on August 16 that he had taken children to Iganga and locked them in the lodge around Kasokosoko, on top of obtaining money,’’ he noted.

He said the suspect who has been ‘‘top on their most wanted list’’ has been terrorizing residents in sub regions of Busoga, Teso and Bukedi.

According to police, charges of obtaining money by false pretense, and kidnap may be preferred against Okello under SDR 25/17/8 2021 once he’s produced in court.