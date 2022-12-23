Notu boss pushes for Minister Amongi censure

The chairman general of National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) has given the Labour minister a two-week ultimatum to relinquish her ministerial position for overstepping her mandate.

In a two-page missive, Mr Usher Wilson Owere says Ms Betty Amongi acted in error by interfering with not just Notu matters but aLao those at National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Without providing evidence, the Notu top official claims that Ms Amongi asked Mr Richard Byarugaba—the immediate past NSSF managing director—for Shs6 billion as a condition to “get a new contract.”

Mr Byarugaba’s contract wasn’t renewed when it run its course at the start of this month upon reaching the retirement age.

“The minister also appointed the deputy MD (managing director) on a five-year contract who is also 60 years old yet she failed to renew the MD’s contract on an account that he was 60 years,” Mr Owere wrote, referring to Mr Patrick Ayota’s reappointment—on a five-year contract—as the fund’s deputy MD.

In a letter seen by this publication dated June 16, Ms Amongi requested Shs6 billion from the NSSF operating budget to among others facilitate the monitoring and oversight of the key activities of the Fund. The money was also intended to develop and enforce an online application for tracking non-compliance of employers.

Mr Owere insists that Ms Amongi was procedurally incorrect in effecting the raft of changes that also saw Mr Ayota handed the MD’s reins on an interim basis. The Notu chairman general consequently wants President Museveni to institute a committee to investigate Ms Amongi, with the termination of her services not off the table.

“If the minister does not resign within the stipulated time, we shall mobilise workers to demonstrate against the unscrupulous behavior of the minister because their money is not safe,” Mr Owere said.

Ms Amongi referred our inquiries to the Labour ministry spokesperson, Mr Frank Mugabi.

“The Shs6 billion was never a request by the Minister, but rather a comprehensive budget drawn to drive voluntary registration after the NSSF law was amended to open up enrollment for all Ugandans,” Mr Mugabi said, adding, “We all know that the NSSF Amendment Bill was passed into law in January 2022. The law now permits employers with less than 5 employees and the informal sector to save with the Fund.”

He proceeded to note thus: “On the alleged interference, Notu is currently facing a leadership contention. The position of the Ministry is that any changes need to be done within Notu’s constitution.

The ministry only plays an oversight role and that the Director Labour is the Registrar. The Ministry won’t be party to any decision outside the law provisions for the Unions. Therefore, it is the responsibility of Notu’s membership to reach an agreed position and resolve any differences.”

Legal perspective