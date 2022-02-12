NOTU demands improve welfare for external workers

The National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) has asked the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), an umbrella body for recruitment agencies, to ensure improved welfare for Ugandans working abroad.

During a press conference at their office in Ntinda, Kampala on Thursday, Mr Peter Christopher Werikhe, the secretary general of Notu, who is also the Bubulo West MP, said: “We have run short of employment in this country.

I know that externalisation of labour is not the best solution for now. But as a mitigation, government has chosen to sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and we are now moving to Qatar.”

Mr Werikhe added: “We need to step up the standards for decent work so that when these people leave the country, they know what they are going to do, how much they will be paid and the duration of their contracts.”

Currently, Ugandan labourers are exported to Dubai, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Notu, UAERA and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development revealed that besides improving welfare of workers, they also target to minimise trafficking.

Mr Usher Wilson Owere, the chairman general of Notu, appealed to the public to cooperate, saying there are a number of complaints about ill treatment of workers in some countries.

“People who have gone to those countries have not brought back a good report. We have a system where they [workers] will be monitored so that in case of any complaint, they can easily be traced and addressed,” he said.

He added: “We want to engage the government to ensure that in every country where a bilateral agreement has been signed there is an attaché; a labour officer, so that whenever there is a problem, they are the first people to be consulted.”

Mr Owere said Notu is providing a toll free line which will help provide pre-departure information, adding that those who experience challenges while at work will be helped through the line.

According to Mr Owere, the workers will also get the right information on licensed labour export companies.

“Parents also need to be enlightened before they send their children for work because many people are trafficked to countries with no bilateral agreements. The traffickers usually use illegal routes through neighbouring countries such as Kenya,” he revealed.