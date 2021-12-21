Prime

NRM agrees to compensate mailo land owners

The land probe team led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire tour part of the Miami beach land in  Luzira in 2018. The National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee has adopted President Museveni’s policy document on compensation for mailo land owners. PHOTO/FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Under the Mailo land tenure system, the land owner registered on the certificate of title, the tenant by occupancy and bibanja holders have interests on the said land.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee has adopted President Museveni’s policy document on compensation, compelling mailo land owners to stop evicting tenants.
President Museveni, who is also the national chairman of the NRM, met his party leaders at the weekend, where he presented a paper he said would act as a guiding tool for the execution of the party’s work.

