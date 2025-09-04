NRM aspirant remanded over 'slapping' Prime Minister Nabbanja

Kibaale Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded Onesmus Twinamasiko, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer for Bugangaizi East Constituency, to Kibaale Government Prison over allegations of assault.

The charges relate to an incident in July during the recently concluded NRM party primaries, in which Twinamasiko is accused of slapping Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at a tally centre in Kakumiro Town.

Twinamasiko, who seeks to return to parliament next year, voluntarily appeared at Hoima Central Police Station before being arrested and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Nazifah Namayanja.

Upon taking the plea, he denied the allegations and immediately applied for bail, citing his position as NRM Vice Chairperson for Kakumiro District and his status as a parliamentary candidate.

He presented three sureties in support of his bail application, including Joseph Sentayi, the LC V Chairperson for Kakumiro District, Lawrence Bazara, District Councillor for Kakindo Town Council, and Moses Twimukye Rushamba, LC III Chairperson for Kisiita Sub-county.

However, Chief Magistrate Namayanja rejected the bail request, finding the sureties insufficient to guarantee his court attendance.

Twinamasiko will remain in custody until the next mention on September 10.

Following the ruling, Sentayi described the arrest and transfer to Kibaale as “irregular and politically motivated.”

Supporters of the accused who had gathered outside the court expressed their dissatisfaction, alleging internal party persecution and vowing to withdraw support from NRM.

They have called on President Museveni to intervene in what they described as “escalating political hostilities in Kakumiro District.”

The prosecution maintains that on July 17, during the primaries tallying, Twinamasiko assaulted Prime Minister Nabbanja while protesting the declaration of Aisha Agaba Black, the incumbent MP for Bugangaizi East, as the NRM flag bearer.

Despite the alleged incident, Twinamasiko was later confirmed as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

The case is set for further mention on September 10, 2025.