NRM bigwigs tour Sironko in mobilisation campaign

The top leaders of ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) led by the first national vice chairperson, Hajji Moses Kigongo, at the weekend traversed several sub-counties in Sironko District urging residents to support the party and its programmes.

The NRM lost all the top slots in the parliamentary and local council elections to the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in the district.

Hajji Kigongo was accompanied by, among others, the party’s secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, Mr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of NRM electoral commission and the Defence minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja.

The leaders first visited Bugusege Town Council, where Hajji Kigongo commissioned the renovation of classroom blocks at Bugunzu Primary School constructed by the UPDF engineering brigade as part of the activities to mark Tarehe Sita day, which was held yesterday.

“If we work together, we will achieve economic development,” Hajji Kigongo told the residents.

He advised the leaders to work together to promote social and economic development.

“We should not mix development with politics. As a party, we want people to work together though there are always those who want to fail government projects,” he said.

Hajji Kigongo also commissioned the construction of a five-stance aqua privy toilet at Budadiri Girls Primary School in Budadiri Town and a completion of a two classroom block at Salikwa Primary School in Sironko town.

Hajji Kigongo told party leaders that the NRM is here to stay.

“We have the NRM manifesto and it is what we are implementing. NRM came here to stay even if you don’t want to. Some of you are in FDC or other small parties, which I don’t want to know,” he said.

Mr Ayub Wambogo, a political analyst, said the NRM leaders’ action is a sign that the party has started strategising on how to reclaim the district.

“These are moves to woo voters because they were dismayed by the party performance in the 2021 General Election,” Mr Wambogo said.

Hajji Kigongo said politics in Bugisu is difficult because voters don’t draw a line between local issues and national issues.

“I came here to campaign for Ms Beatrice Wabudeya but she did not get enough votes,” Hajji Kigongo said.

Ms Wabudeya, who was then the minister for the presidency, contested for the seat of Budadiri West in 2011 but she was defeated by Mr Nandala.

Hajji Kigongo, however, said he was happy that about 600 residents of Bukhulo Sub-county had crossed from FDC to NRM .

“I am happy that you have started to understand that NRM is a strong party,” he said.

However, Mr Aaron Madoi, an FDC mobiliser in Bukhulo, said some of the people, who claimed to have crossed have never been in the party.

Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, the general manager of the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, said UPDF has fostered peace.

“Don’t take the security we have for granted. UPDF has defeated 29 insurgencies to attain it,” Lt Gen Lakara, said.

The Sironko NRM chairperson , Mr Suleiman Lumolo, said they need to work harder to rebuild the party.

NRM losses in Sironko

During the 2021 elections, NRM’s Mr Vincent Woboya, who was incumbent MP for Budadiri East, lost to FDC’s Isaiah Ssasaga.The NRM flag bearer for Budadiri West, Mr Kosea Wambaka, also lost to Mr Nandala Mafabi, the FDC secretary general. The Woman MP seat was won by an Independent, Ms Florence Nambozo.

The Opposition also won the district chairperson seat after the FDC candidate, Mr David Livingston Giruli, trounced the NRM flag bearer, Mr Alex Nabende.