NRM boss Namayanja among 50 global award finalists

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary General, Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, has been named among the 50 finalists for the 2023 Women of Influence global award.

However, Ms Namayanja was singled out in Uganda for the services she has delivered to various communities under her Rose Namayanja Foundation, a non-profit organisation, which promotes socio-economic transformation through healthy communities, focused leadership, education and business entrepreneurship.

According to Success Magazine, the organisers of the Women of Influence Award, “The story of Rose Namayanja Nsereko is one of an amazing turnaround for a severely underprivileged peasant girl born in a banana plantation in rural Uganda.”

Success Magazine is a US-based publication, which was founded in 1897. It “focuses on people who take full responsibility for their own development and income, and provides personal and professional development”.

“Faced with debilitating poverty and lack in the war-ravaged origins of her native Luweero, Namayanja turned every tool at her disposal into a stepping stone,” the magazine said.

Adding:“Time, labour or lost sleep; nothing could stop her once she set her eyes on an academic qualification or an elective post at the university, village council, or parliamentary election.”

In 2020, Ms Namayanja under her foundation expanded and equipped Biddabugya Health Centre III in Nakaseke District, which was in a deplorable state. The centre serves almost 50,000 people.

Her recognition was also based on the 200 scholarships she gives to smart but financially challenged learners from primary to university level.

She has also empowered more than 500 youth leaders with financial literacy and created at least 100 micro-enterprises for women, youth and elderly.

When contacted, Ms Namayanja said:“One doesn’t have to be an elected leader to make a contribution in society, in a country and elsewhere... I am glad that contribution has been recognised by different stakeholders.”

Ms Zahara Nanono, one of the beneficiaries of her foundation, said: “I can confidently say that this organisation has had a tremendous impact on my life.”