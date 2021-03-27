NRM calls for respect as Kadaga, Oulanyah vie for speakership

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

KAMPALA- The National Resistance Movement Secretariat has asked for respect and unity among party members as Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Mr Jacob Oulanyah jostle for speakership.

The two politicians are members of the ruling NRM party.

Mr Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director of Information Publicity and Public Relations at the party secretariat, said in the statement that since the general elections were conducted, the jostling for the positions of the speaker and Deputy speaker has reached unprecedented levels.

He added that various aspiring members for the two positions have constituted teams, either openly or privately to canvas for support.

"Whereas the two positions are elective by the members of parliament, it is important that members of NRM remain united for a purpose and they should therefore refer to each other with respect and decorum," the statement reads.

He said the senior members of parliament know that the rules of parliament require of each member to relate with respect.

According to Mr Dombo, the NRM code of conduct even goes much further to set standards and specify prohibited conduct.

"When these two are read together, they do not leave any room for guesswork in as far as relating with decorum. It has been the procedure in the past, that the Central Executive Committee of the NRM normally provides guidance to the NRM MPs," he said.

He said once the modalities for providing such guidance are concluded, the concerned members will be notified.

"This is a long old tested method of work that is applied worldwide, with the appropriate modifications. I have therefore, been directed by the NRM Secretary General to remind the Hon members about the subsisting legal framework and the general expectations under the NRM code of conduct, and the need for NRM members to remain united in preparation for the challenges ahead," he said.

He said it is cohesion that will enable the NRM to deliver on its promises as the party secures the future of the people of Uganda.



