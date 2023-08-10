NRM cancels joint campaigns in Hoima LCV party primaries

The NRM Party has canceled joint rallies for the nominated candidates vying to hold the party flag in the forthcoming Hoima District LCV Chairperson by-election.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM Party Electoral Commission Chairperson communicated the decision during a meeting with various stakeholders in Hoima City. This comes after some of the nominated candidates raised concern that some candidates were boycotting joint rallies.

NRM Party primary election is scheduled for Friday, August 25, 2023 while the general election will take place on September 14.

On August 7, six candidates boycotted the party's joint campaigns in Kyabigambire Sub-County citing incidents of violence, intimidation by supporters of particular candidates, voter bribery, and the transportation of individuals from other areas.

Dr Tanga stated that the campaign schedule, previously outlined, will be restructured.

“Each candidate will be allowed to campaign independently in the remaining sub-counties. This approach aims to prevent clashes, and the district security committee need to ensure the security of every candidate during their campaign activities,” he said.

Mr Michael Kyakashari, the Hoima Deputy Resident District Commissioner, assured all candidates of security for uninterrupted campaigns.

The seven candidates competing for the NRM LCV party flag include Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubarak, son of the late Kirungi Kadiri, the former Hoima Chairman who passed away in a road accident. Other candidates are Mr Vincent Savanna Muhumuza, Mr Jackson Mugenyi Mulindambula, Mr John Kwemara, Mr Samuel Kyakadongo, Mr Moses Mutagwa, and Mr Yunus Mugabe.

Dr Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil and Gas, urged Hoima residents to maintain peace during this by-election period.

The seat became vacant after the former District Chairperson, Kadir Kirungi, died in a motor accident in March this year.

Kirungi, 47, was killed in a road accident along the Hoima-Kampala Road. The incident occurred on Friday, March 17, 2023, at around 10 pm in Kateera village, Kiboga district.

Kadir and his bodyguard, Police Constable Bosco Otim, 25, from Hoima Central Police Station, were driving a Prado with registration number UAH 053Q, going to Kampala.