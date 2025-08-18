NRM candidates accuse rivals of hiding delegates in Kenya, Tanzania ahead of CEC polls

A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) members vying for slots in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Entrepreneur League have petitioned President Museveni to order the return of delegates allegedly being hidden in neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania ahead of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections.

At a joint press conference in Kampala on August 16, Dr Phillip Kakuru, Mr Caesar King Mulenga, Mr Mukesh Shumuk, and Hajj Karim Karamagi (candidate for Vice Chair Central) claimed that scores of delegates had been ferried by bus to the neighbouring countries. They alleged that some of the delegates, living in “appalling situations,” had contacted them asking to be returned to Uganda.

“We found ourselves at crossroads on a very pertinent issue that majority of my colleagues here and those not present cannot find the delegates to whom or the electorate that are supposed to be electing us and have failed to deliver their message to the electorates,” Dr Kakuru said.

Adding, “We bring to your attention that Ugandans have been taken away from all these activities. They are in Tanzania, they are in Kenya, and the party Constitution or guidelines of this electoral process were very clear that anybody who hides delegates should be disqualified from the process.”

The candidates, however, declined to reveal which rival aspirant they believe was behind ferrying the delegates out of the country at a time when others are campaigning and sharing their manifestos.

Dr Kakuru described the move as an attack on the ruling party and a violation of its four pillars: democracy, pan-Africanism, patriotism, and socio-economic transformation.

He expressed confidence that President Museveni, as party chairman, would resolve the matter.

“He has fought so many wars from the days of FRONASA. He has fought wars against Kony, he has fought wars against ADF, that he cannot fail a war to fight counter-visionary forces within his own party,” Dr Kakuru said.

The candidates also said they had written to NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi and Secretary General Richard Todwong over the same concerns.

Mr Caesar King Mulenga said that while traversing the country to share his programmes, he was denied access in some areas because delegates were missing.

“This act denies candidates an opportunity to present their programmes,” he said.

He added that some of the affected candidates were now considering arranging air transport to bring the delegates back “given the tight election schedule.”

Mr Mukesh recalled that a similar incident occurred in 2015, which they reported to the then Secretary General of NRM. The group pledged to remain vigilant and expose contestants who violate the protocol of the Entrepreneur League elections.

When contacted, NRM’s Director of Information and Publicity, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said hiding delegates was a prohibited act that the party would address.

“If they have petitioned the National Chairman, SEC will be convening next week for purposes of vetting, then the National Chairman can bring it. So we shall need to wait and see how CEC proceeds, and how it will be handling that matter. But I want to confirm that hiding delegates is prohibited,” Mr Dombo said.

He added that Secretary General Todwong had already warned candidates that if evidence of such actions was produced, there would be consequences.