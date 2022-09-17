NRM caucus approves six party incumbents to EALA for reelection

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary caucus has unanimously approved the recommendation made by the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) to retain the six incumbent representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six representatives are Ms Rose Akol, Mr James Kakooza, Ms Mary Mugyenyi, Mr Paul Musamali, Mr Denis Namara, and Mr George Stephen Odongo.

President Museveni, also the National Chairman of the party told the Caucus what informed CEC’s decision to retain the current members.

“The reason we recommended that we maintain these six are two: one, the precedent that we started in the past is that when we send representatives to EALA, we give them a second chance,” President Museveni said.

According to him, the other reason was the cohesion shown by the six members during their concluding tenure.

“In the past, we have had disharmony of our members but this group has behaved differently. They have been cohesive. They have performed well as a group,” H. E Museveni said.

The motion was then moved and seconded. The Caucus, thereafter, unanimously approved the recommendation.

On the remaining three that come from other parties with representation in Parliament, the Caucus agreed to support those from the “friendly parties” like Uganda People's Congress (UPC), Democratic Party (DP) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

Uganda will nominate nine representatives to the 5th Assembly of EALA. Of these six are ring-fenced for the NRM, one for independent, and two for the Opposition parties in Parliament.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has, however, boycotted the process while the other parties including the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), DP, and UPC are campaigning across party colours to garner support.

The NRM Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, said that CEC received 130 applicants for the EALA slots and after sometime, 64 decided to withdraw.

According to Mr Todwong, Resolution 9 of the 4th CEC meeting resolved that CEC recommends to retain the incumbent members.

The NRM Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr Hamson Obua rallied members of the Caucus to support the party candidates when they are presented to Parliament.

“The road map is out; nominations are on September 19 and 20, 2022, and polling day is September 29, 2022. Please, commit to ensure that the decision of the Caucus is upheld as we move towards the voting day,” Mr Obua said.

For the FDC, Mr Harold Kaija, the deputy secretary general, is the party flag bearer for the election.

The DP secretary general, Mr Gerald Siranda, is seeking to replace Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde.

The UPC will be represented by the party Secretary General, Mr Fred Ebil.

The law

Article 50 (1) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC provides that “The National Assembly of each partner state shall elect, not from among its members, nine members of the Assembly, who shall represent as much as it is feasible, the various political parties represented in the National Assembly, shades of opinion, gender and other special interest groups in that Partner State, in accordance with such procedure as the National Assembly of each Partner state may determine.”



