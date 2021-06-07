NRM caucus meets to elect House committee members

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary caucus will meet today to elect members to different House committees.

According to the 1995 Constitution, under Article 90, Parliament is mandated to appoint committees necessary for the efficient discharge of its functions, and to prescribe the powers, composition and functions of the committees through the Rules of Procedure.

“Reference is made to the above and to notify all the NRM parliamentary caucus members that the rescheduled consultative meeting will take place on June 7 at Kololo Independence Grounds starting at 2pm prompt. Please attend in person,” a notice by Ms Justin Kasule Lumumba, the NRM party secretary general, read in part.

“The agenda remains the same (Committees of 11th Parliament). Public transport has been arranged for the Honorable members to board by 1pm prompt,” the notice added.

The Kololo meeting is expected to be chaired by President Museveni, who is also the party chairperson.

Ms Lumumba said for the caucus members to attend, they must prove that they are Covid-19 negative through compulsory rapid testing.

“A rapid mandatory Covid-19 test has been arranged for June 6 (yesterday) at the NRM secretariat, Plot 10 Kyadondo, beginning 8am to 4pm,” she said.

Some of the committees

By law, all the accountability committees of Parliament are led by the Opposition legislators, while those mandated to implement government programmes are chaired by the ruling party legislators.

PART XX, XXIV, XXV, XXVI and XXVII of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure mandates Parliament to set up different types of committees including Standing, Sectoral, Select and Adhoc Committees.

These are different in the nature of their composition, have different functions and mandate, and time frame within which to carry out their work.

There are 13 Standing Committees, established under Rule 146 and have a tenure of two and a half years. These include the Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, the Business Committee, Committee on National Economy, Appointments Committee, and Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

Except as stipulated in the Rules of Procedures of Parliament in respect of Business Committee and Budget Committee, a member may not be a member of more than one Standing Committee.

Membership to the Standing Committees emanates from the Members of Parliament, whereby parties represented in Parliament designate through their whips, in a proportional nature, whereas the Independent MPs apply to the Clerk to Parliament to join a committee of their choice.

Party whip powers

For Sectoral Committees established under rule 175, the membership is also designated by part whips at the beginning of every session of Parliament, on the basis of party or organisation representation in Parliament, putting into consideration the interests of the Independent MPs who shall also apply to the Clerk to Parliament to join committees of their choice.

There are 15 Sectoral Committees provided for under rule 175 of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, and these include committees on Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; Tourism, trade and Industry; Health; Education and Sports; Physical Infrastructure; Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, among others. These committees shall consist of not less than 15 members and no more than 30 members.

15 to 30

