NRM CEC aspirant decries commercialisation of politics

Giving out money to voters is a practice by those seeking political positions, but this should be stopped because it frustrates the spirit of growth and development of the country, a National Resistance Movement aspirant for the party top position has said.

Mr Jonard Asiimwe, an aspirant for the position of NRM party National Vice Chairperson for the Western region castigated the act of giving out money for votes saying that those vying for political positions should instead invest effectively in the respective areas for the good of the entire country.

“Commercialization of politics is sad. You can easily feel devastated and as an aspiring member of CEC, I plan to ensure that all structures are empowered as I have already been doing. I have empowered people across the country through different sectors and as of now I do not need to give out money,” he said.

Mr Asiimwe explained that currently the issue of incumbents giving out money is not yielding but rather building the genuine ideology to grow the country.

He made the remarks at the launch of his manifesto dubbed ‘transformational leadership and national service’ at his office in Nakawa near Kampala on Wednesday.

Mr Asiimwe, an NRM leader from Hoima who boasts of achieving everything in life through merit, appealed to politicians to integrate economic development into politics through mentorship, skilling and empowerment of the grass root communities.

“We are not building our vision by propaganda or buying people or using methods which are not going to create sustainable leaders. As an Engineer and teacher, I have mentored many and it is helping not only areas where those people come from but the entire country,” he said Mr Asiimwe, the NRM chairperson for Hoima City.

While highlighting a seven point programme in the bid for the CEC position, Mr Asiimwe said that he is aspiring for the position as a step to ensure continuity under the guidance of the party leadership.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) is the highest decision making body of the ruling party which has been in power for four decades, setting the stage for significant internal elections.

More than 24,000 delegates are expected to vote by secret ballot for CEC members as the ruling party’s National Conference is set for August 27 -28 at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

For the position of the National Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Eng Asiimwe is competing with the incumbent, Dr Chris Balyomunsi who is also the Minister for ICT, MP Michael Mawanda, Dr Innocent Atuhe, Enoch Barigye Byaruhanga, Dick Nuwamanya Kamugaga, Richard Muhanga and President Museveni’s brother SeSedrick Nzaire Nowomugisha. Other contenders are Blaise Kamugisha, Lauben Muhangi Bwengye and Isaac Rukanda Akampurira.



