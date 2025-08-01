NRM declares Kapchorwa flag bearers after re-election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has declared Ms Betty Cheptoyek Kaali and Mr Martin Chemonges as its official flag bearers for the Kapchorwa District Woman Member of Parliament and Kapchorwa Municipality MP seats, respectively, following a tightly contested re-election marred by earlier irregularities.

The Kapchorwa District NRM Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Mr Isaac Chepkwurul, announced the results at around 1:30am on Friday from the tally centre at Kapchorwa District Hall.

Ms Kaali won the Woman MP race with 26,688 votes (42.75%), defeating incumbent MP Ms Philis Chemutai, who received 22,803 votes (36.53%). Other candidates included Ms Jalia Seiko Chikasire with 6,719 votes (10.76%), Ms Suzan Chemutai with 4,589 votes (7.76%), and Ms Juliet Chepoyeyin Beulah with 1,618 votes (2.59%).

Mr Martin Chemonges was declared the NRM flag bearer for Kapchorwa Municipality. PHOTO | YAHUDU KITUNZI

In the Kapchorwa Municipality MP contest, Mr Chemonges secured 11,341 votes, outpacing his closest rival Mr Patrick Kityo, who garnered 9,388 votes. Mr Alex Chelimo received 2,632 votes, while Mr Alfred Satya Muban got 258 votes.

The re-election was held after the NRM Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, nullified the previous results citing allegations of bribery, voter intimidation, and violence.

Mr Kityo has rejected the results of the municipality race, claiming the declaration forms were falsified. “We are considering all legal options,” he said shortly after the announcement.

Tallying, which began around 4PM Thursday, proceeded through the night under tight security, with personnel from the Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) guarding the venue. Public access around the tally centre was restricted to prevent disruptions.

As of press time, counting for the Tingey County MP race was still ongoing.



