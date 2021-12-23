NRM defends Kayunga victory

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has asked the Opposition to accept defeat in the recently concluded Kayunga District LC5 by-election and move on.

The NRM secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, yesterday said the party won the election fair and square.

“Whenever there is competition, there must be a winner. We have defeated [National Unity Platform] NUP massively,” Mr Todwong said.

“They should accept, concede defeat and plan better next time. They should stop crying foul about it. Elections are not conducted to make NUP or [Forum for Democratic Change] FDC to win,” he added.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared NRM’s Andrew Muwonge winner of the election with 31,830 votes. NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde came second with 31,308 votes.

However, NUP has disputed the election, saying it was marred by irregularities such as vote rigging, among others.