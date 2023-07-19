NRM distances self from FDC saga

The NRM government, represented by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has refuted claims suggesting that it may have sponsored internal conflicts within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Dr Baryomunsi was addressing journalists at the Media Centre in Kampala on July 19.

He said that the government constitutionally provides financial support to all political parties with representation in Parliament to bolster their daily activities, and it does not involve itself in any conflicts within these parties.

“The NRM government believes in a functioning democracy and the democratic space we allow, which also accommodates the growth and functioning of political parties, both the NRM and opposition parties included," he said.

He added that, "It cannot be the same NRM party, with President Yoweri Museveni as the Chair and President, or the NRM in general, to wish for the demise of any other party. It is not true that the NRM sponsors conflicts in any political parties; no, that’s not true,” said Dr Baryomunsi.

He urged the FDC party to resolve its ideological and internal differences without involving the NRM government.

These come in response to claims made by former FDC party president, Dr Kizza Besigye, during a press conference at his office on Katonga Road in Kampala on July 19.

Dr Besigye stated that, “He [President Museveni] wants to fund an impotent opposition. He does not want these opposition groups to link up. The linking up of opposition groups is something that he does not want to see. The opposition groups must be at war with each other, and he is behind the creation of feuds between opposition groups.”