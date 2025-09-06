NRM dominates Kamuli District nominations

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has dominated the nominations for local council leaders, securing a significant majority of the 128 directly elected district council positions.

According to Kaloli Dhizaala, the district LCV NRM candidate, the party registered 69 flag bearers and 36 NRM-leaning independents, compared to 19 for the National Unity Platform (NUP), 2 for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and one each for the Common Man's Party and People's Front for Freedom.

Mathew Bazanya, the Kamuli district NRM Party chairperson, attributed the party's success to its growing strength and called on voters to consolidate their support for the party.

"The strength of NRM is growing stronger and wider as opposition shrinks, and we call upon the voters to consolidate our party support for the movement by electing/voting in NRM candidates and Party President Mzee Museveni, and we demand for bigger things," Bazanya said.

Dhizaala expressed confidence in the party's grassroots support, despite losing the CEC position.

"It is a big assurance that the party is still strong and treasured at grassroots despite our loss of the CEC position. Ironically and interestingly, even the opposition candidates are NRM when it comes to voting for other positions like that of Mama Kadaga and Mzee Museveni," Dhizaala revealed.

In the district chairperson nominations, four candidates were duly nominated: Kaloli Dhizaala (NRM), Francis Mutebe (FDC), and independents Robert Kalulu and Mubarak Ndhegwe. In Buyende district, three candidates were nominated: Sharif Mangaraine (NRM) and two NRM-leaning independents, Baliruno David and Paul Isabirye.

Sharif Mangaraine's team rallied for sustained support, emphasising the need for accountable leadership that is connected, coordinated, and responsive to the public's needs.

"We need leadership with a listening ear and wide eyes for public good," Mangaraine's team stated.



