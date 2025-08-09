NRM EC conducts Tororo district youth elections amid protests

The Electoral Commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Saturday concluded elections for Tororo District youth leaders amid protests from youths in Tororo County.

The protests arose after their counterparts reportedly refused to share leadership positions as earlier agreed through consensus, instead taking all nine positions for themselves.

It is reported that youths from West Budama and Tororo Municipality had initially agreed to share four positions with Tororo County. However, the arrangement collapsed after both sides insisted on taking the position of district youth chairperson.

Mashel Oringo, who contested for chairperson, accused West Budama of holding the position for more than three terms.

“In 2021, we held similar elections, and our brothers from West Budama promised to share the chairperson position with Tororo County. Being brothers and sisters, we supported the idea. But when we reminded them of the agreement yesterday, they disowned it,” Oringo said.

He added that youths from Tororo County decided to withdraw from the exercise because West Budama had the majority of voters. Out of 126 voters, West Budama had 78 while Tororo County had only 48.

However, Tororo District NRM party registrar Joseph Kadokech said the elections were conducted according to guidelines and that withdrawing was unnecessary since nominations had already been completed, attracting candidates from both counties.

“The election guidelines are clear — anyone dissatisfied with the results is free to file a petition. The argument presented by Tororo County youths is not binding because it is not the role of the Electoral Commission to mediate who takes which position,” Kadokech said.

He insisted the elections were free and fair, with no cases of violence, although one side lost morale midway through the exercise.

The elections, which were conducted under heavy police deployment following their suspension on Friday over fears of possible violence, resulted in the following leaders:

Patrick Oketcho – District Youth Chairperson

Daniel Osilo – Deputy Chairperson

Proscovia Asinde – Secretary for Women Affairs

Timothy Ochieng – Secretary for Finance

Samuel Ochieng – Publicity Secretary

Patrick Owori – Secretary for Labour Affairs

Valentine Ochieng – Secretary for Sports and Culture

Bernard Ochieng – Secretary for Students’ Affairs



