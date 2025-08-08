NRM EC suspends Tororo youth elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has suspended the district youth leadership elections in Tororo District after violence broke out, forcing police to intervene.

Chaos erupted following a dispute over whether voters should present their National Identity Cards before being allowed into the polling station. The disagreement was between supporters of Michael Oketcho and Ongiro Omaset, both contesting for the position of District Youth Chairperson.

Tororo District Party Registrar, Mr Joseph Kadokech, said he had resolved to read out the name of each voter before granting entry to the polling station. Trouble began when youth leaders from Greater Tororo County blocked some NRM supporters from accessing the venue, insisting they must present original National Identity Cards.

“According to the guidelines, the elections were to be conducted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, some voters and candidates arrived just minutes before 3 p.m. On humanitarian grounds, we agreed to extend the time. Along the way, they became rowdy, forcing us to alert the police, who advised us to halt the exercise,” Mr Kadokech said.

He announced that the elections had been rescheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at 8 a.m.

Mr Omaset claimed some youths had attempted to vote in the names of others. “We detected a plot by certain NRM officials to allow non-eligible voters to cast ballots in favour of their candidates. I’m glad we caught it early. We insist on using the yellow voter register and National Identity Cards to prevent ineligible individuals from participating. Without that, there will be no elections,” he said.

Mr Silver Ekwero, a voter from Merikit Town Council, said the protests were triggered by what they saw as partiality among presiding officials and failure to uphold agreed rules. He also criticised the choice of venue, saying it was surrounded by rental houses, which made the area feel insecure.

However, Mr Oketcho maintained that all registered youths should have been allowed to vote, even without National Identity Cards. “Locking out voters without IDs was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise my supporters. My opponent’s nomination was already illegal, as it did not follow the guidelines. Because he has godfathers, he was forcefully nominated. Now they’re pushing for the use of National Identity Cards, which has never been the practice,” he said.



