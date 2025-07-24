NRM EC tightens grip on local council polls

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, yesterday issued tough warnings ahead of the LC5 and mayoral elections taking place today, promising swift action against any officials or candidates who tamper with the voting process.

His tone comes days after President Museveni publicly criticised the party’s electoral commission for mishandling the parliamentary primaries, calling for justice and discipline among party officials. Addressing journalists at the NRM offices in Kampala, Dr Odoi acknowledged the concerns raised by the party chairman and stressed that this time, there would be zero tolerance for electoral malpractice.

“The President has spoken clearly that we had good primaries, but some bad actors, including our own registrars and greedy candidates, tried to spoil the process,” Dr Odoi said. He added: “This time, if you tamper with the election, the police will pick you up even at the village level.”

The NRM EC boss confirmed that elections for LC5 chairpersons, city mayors, municipal mayors, and division mayors will be held today, with voters expected to line up behind their preferred candidates.

“Voting starts at 12pm. Candidates must provide placards with their photos in every village. If possible, have agents in every village to protect your vote,” he added. A total of 532 candidates will vie for the available positions.

Among them, seven are contesting the Kampala lord mayor seat, 30 for city mayoral seats, and 495 for LC5 chairperson seats. Those contesting for the Kampala lord mayor seat include Musoke Thaddeus Nagenda, Mayambala Yosamu, Muhammad Ssendagire, Paul Mpiima, Mahad Kaweesa, Godfrey Oburu, and Kizito Moses Nsubuga. Other hotly contested positions include the Mbarara City mayoral seat, which has attracted seven candidates.

For LC5 chairperson seats, Kamuli District leads with 10 contestants. Other districts such as Tororo, Butaleja, Busia, Amuru, Kitagwenda, and Namutumba have seven contestants each. The remaining districts have between two and six candidates. Mr Odoi warned that only voters whose names appear in the NRM register will be allowed to participate, cautioning that any election conducted outside the register would be nullified. “We are using the register. If your people are not on it, they won’t vote. Don’t complain later,” he said. Dr Odoi also issued direct warnings to both candidates and election officials, saying anyone found guilty of bribery or tampering with results would face disqualification or arrest.

“Don’t tamper with declaration of results forms. Don’t declare losers as winners. If we get evidence of bribery, you’ll be disqualified. This is a warning to the so-called honourables who influence registrars with money,” he said. He further revealed that at least seven registrars have already been arrested in connection with irregularities in the parliamentary primaries. These include officials from Iganga, Hoima, Kapchorwa, Kasanda, Kakumiro, Rwampara, and Mbarara City, among others. Despite the chaos that marred MPs primaries, Dr Odoi insisted today’s local elections will not be affected. “The petitions we are handling are for parliamentary seats. The LC5 and mayor elections are not related to those petitions. These elections will proceed smoothly,” he said.

He admitted that mistakes had been made in the past but emphasised that the electoral commission had learnt from them and was determined to deliver a cleaner process. “We are a success story. I have been in this commission since 2015. If you look at our performance graph, we are doing very well. Mistakes made today are corrected tomorrow,” Dr Odoi said. “We back the chairman of the party and the President of Uganda. We are going to clean this system,” he added.



