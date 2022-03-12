NRM, FDC and DP leaders want herbalist Ssenfuka’s cancer treatment approved

A section of leaders from different political parties in Uganda including, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have expressed disappointment with government officials who are allegedly hesitant to approve local herbalist, David Ssenfuka’s diabetes and cancer remedies.

The leaders who met at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala on Friday, chorused their demand to government to support the Kasubi-based herbalist to secure a license to treat ailing Ugandans.

The NRM party mobiliser in Kampala, Mr Moses Luutu Mukasa, also a former presidential private secretary for Political and Disability affairs, said government should support Mr Ssenfuka just as it supported the Mbarara University Scientist, Prof Patrick Ogwang who invented COVIDEX, a herbal treatment for Corona Virus.

According to Mr Mukasa who said his health had improved after receiving Ssenfuka’s treatment, local innovators ought to be supported to help the government address the burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

“He just needs to be helped to reach the required standards. The bureaucracy used to suffocate innovators in this country should stop,” he said.

National Resistance Movement’s Vice Chairperson for Rubaga Division, Ms. Justine BukyanSa (L ) talking to journalists as members from different political parties look on. PHOTO/JANE NAFULA

NRM party vice chairperson for Rubaga Division, Mr Justine Bukyana, said it had been frustrating for them to mobilise support for the party because some residents were accusing the party of blocking the herbalist.

Ms Bukyana appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to meet Ssenfuka and come up with a way forward.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson for Kiira Municipality, Mr Hussein Lubega said: “Our stand is that the herbs should be approved because patients need the medicine.”

Democratic Party (DP) mobiliser for Rubaga Division, Mr Luba Kyoya said that the herbalist should be told what is lacking so that he can address it and continue treating patients.

Ssenfuka recently suspended his cancer treatment remedies citing frustration and sabotage from a section of government officials.

He said the laboratories that he was using to test samples before treating patients had rejected samples from his NNN medical research and diagnostics.

He threatened to relocate to Rwanda or the United Arab Emirates so as to continue developing his innovation.