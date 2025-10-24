NRM flag bearer for Butaleja LCV seat dies

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Butaleja District LCV seat has died.

Joseph Muyonjo, who recently won the July 2025 NRM primaries, where he contested against the current LC5 chairperson, Mr Michael Hegenyi Bore, James Bwire, Mr Fagayo, Elvis Were, and former district chairperson Richard Waaya, died on Thursday night at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

He served as the district chairperson for Butaleja between 2011 and 2016. A teacher by profession and farmer, Muyonjo once served as the District Secretary for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from 2006 to 2011.

Mr Imran Muluga, the Resident District Commissioner for Soroti and former NRM chairperson for Butaleja, described the late Muyonjo as “a humble and dedicated son of Butaleja who served his family, district, and Catholic faith with integrity.”

“Butaleja is in a sombre mood. We have lost a great son who led without any known corruption scandals. That is why the people overwhelmingly voted for him as the NRM flag bearer,” Mr Muluga said.

He added that the deceased had been battling illness for the past eight months, and they are awaiting a medical report to confirm the cause of death.

Mr Musa Hasiyu, a close friend, described Muyonjo as “a soft-spoken and humble leader deeply committed to community development.”

During his public service, he promoted agricultural productivity, supported healthcare initiatives, and championed youth and women empowerment programmes.

“His hands-on approach and dedication to service made him a true leader who transformed Butaleja District in many ways,” Mr Hasiyu noted.

Mr Muyonjo will also be remembered for his efforts in improving the road network and education standards in the district.

Through his own school, he offered scholarships to intelligent, vulnerable children, demonstrating his commitment to education and social welfare.

Mr Isaac Wamalwa, who worked as Muyonjo’s personal assistant between 2002 and 2004 at Busolwe Town View College, described him as “a committed educationist who loved his district deeply.”

“As a team, we advised him not to contest because of his health, but he said he wanted to correct how districts are being handled—especially issues like corruption, job selling, and mismanagement of government funds,” Mr Wamalwa said.



