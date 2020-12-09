NRM flags off door-to-door campaign teams in Namisindwa

By YAHUDU KITUNZI More by this Author

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Namisindwa District has dispatched teams to kick off their door-to-door campaigns to garner support for the party presidential flag bearer, Mr Museveni in the coming poll.

Mr Ashaba Ashraf Wasike, the party district youth chairperson for Namisindwa on Wednesday flagged off the youth taskforce teams in the district at Buwmoni sub county headquarters.

"This time, NRM has changed the strategy because of the nature of campaigns. The NRM government wants its people healthy and alive unlike what is being experienced in other Opposition camps of holding massive rallies which is likely to endanger the lives of Ugandans," Mr Ashaba said.

He challenged the teams to reach out to the grassroots.

Mr Ashaba said at least 48 persons from each village will move door to door canvassing votes for Mr Museveni.

He assured Mr Museveni of scoring more than 90 per cent in the district.

"Our teams involved in door to door campaigning have all been provided with face masks and also advised to obey the Ministry of Health's directives on Covid-19 and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),"he said.

Mr Emma Bwayo, the flag bearer for Male youth councilor, Namaisindwa District, asked NRM candidates to desist from gossiping and instead mobilize supporters.