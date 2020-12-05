NRM flags off door-to-door campaigns

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has dispatched 24 teams to kick-start the door-to-door campaigns for all NRM party flag bearers in the forth-coming general elections across the country.

Mr Sam Eyenga, an official from NRM party secretariat, on Wednesday flagged off all the taskforce teams right from the district to the village in Budaka District.

“This time, NRM has changed the strategy because of the nature of campaigns. The NRM government wants its people healthy and alive unlike what is being experienced in other Opposition camps of holding massive rallies which is likely to endanger the lives of Ugandans,” Mr Eyenga said on Wednesday.

He added: “There is no political party in this country which can hold a bigger rally than NRM but because of the pandemic, which has become a serious challenge, we decided to adopt door-to-door campaigns that can reduce the spread of the pandemic.”

He challenged the teams to reach out to the grassroots through sensitising and explaining the achievements (programmes), which have been initiated under the ruling NRM government like the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), and infrastructure development which are entailed in the NRM manifesto.

“The taskforce will ensure that the President scores more than 90 per cent win and as well as all NRM flag bearers,” Dr Eyenga said

He added: “NRM is capable of winning all the posts if we work as a team. Members should understand the ideology of the NRM party to learn to support the party wholly despite some few internal conflicts. Let us forget about other personal conflicts and focus in one direction.”

Dr Eyenga said a team of 48 members will form a village task force, the district taskforce will comprise 12 members, and this will include all MPs, LC5s, and the NRM district executive committee, five members at the parish level and five members at the sub-county.

“Politics is about numbers and this is why the Opposition goes wrong after the general election to think that they were rigged. But as of now, we have four million consolidated votes without the NRM members but just structures. I can assure you that NRM has already won these elections,” he said.

About 17 million voters are expected to cast their votes on Jan 14 for presidential and Parliamentary polls.

He said the taskforce will have to ensure that people turn up in huge numbers to vote but challenged them to be peaceful despite provocation from the Opposition, especially the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, which has been so hostile to the party members.

The Budaka Resident District Commissioner [RDC], Mr Martin Orochi, however, warned the Opposition against attacking NRM party supporters, saying they risk severe consequences.

“We shall not just sit and watch as our people are being intimidated to the level of being attacked for supporting the NRM party. Time has ran out and they (Opposition) should stand warned,” Mr Orochi said.

Mr Orochi warned some youth who have made it a habit to deface or pluck off NRM party candidates’ posters, including those of President Museveni, that they will be arrested and charged.

“Intelligence is on the ground to identify these people who are moving around defacing people’s posters, mostly for NRM candidates. Those apprehended will have to face the wrath of the law. People should understand that defacing posters is criminal,” Mr Orochi said.

