NRM focuses on results not cheap popularity - Museveni

President Museveni has said the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) does not seek cheap popularity but instead delivers tangible results that have transformed Uganda since 1986.

Addressing thousands of ruling NRM party supporters at Nyadri Urban Secondary School Grounds in Maracha District during his presidential campaign rally on Monday, Museveni said the connection of West Nile to the national electricity grid is part of NRM’s long-term plan to industrialize and modernize Uganda, not a move to please voters.

“For us in NRM, we don’t do things just to please people even when they are wrong. That is cheap popularity,” Museveni said.

“Now strong electricity has come, and the next step is to distribute it to all sub-counties.”

He explained that the 132KV transmission line from Karuma to Arua City is one of the biggest energy investments in Northern Uganda, adding that it will spur industrialization across the sub-region.

“Now that the strong electricity has arrived, the next task is to ensure that every household benefits. This is what transformation means,” he emphasized at a campaign rally.

Supporters of President Museveni follow his campaign trail in Koboko District on October 14, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Museveni further outlined achievements in the West Nile region and the NRM’s continued focus on social services, education, and infrastructure.

“Maracha now has 62 government primary schools and seven government secondary schools. Out of 91 parishes, 34 have at least one government primary school,” he said. “But we still have parishes without, and our goal in the coming government is to ensure all parishes have government schools.”

He added that Maracha’s 19 sub-counties only have seven government secondary schools, pledging that the remaining 12 sub-counties will also get theirs.

On Education and Skills

The President reiterated his commitment to free education, warning that some school authorities had frustrated the policy by reintroducing charges.

“When we introduced free education, some head teachers started charging fees again, making it hard for poor children to study,” he said.

PHOTO/HANDOUT

The 81-year-old Ugandan leader cited the Presidential Skilling Hubs established under the State House to equip young people with practical skills in different regions of Uganda.

“I have one area I control directly State House with no PTAs or foundation bodies. We started skilling hubs to demonstrate that free and practical education works when there is good management,” he said.

Infrastructure and Development

The President also outlined key road projects that the government has completed or plans to undertake in the region.

“We had to struggle to tarmac the road from Karuma all the way to Koboko, even when money was scarce. We are now going to work on the one from Atiak–Adjumani to Mwoyo,” he said. “Roads from Panyimur–Packwach–Rhino Camp–Wanyara and Terego–Mwoyo are also in the pipeline.”

Museveni emphasized that NRM’s achievements are built on its four core principles patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy which he said have delivered lasting peace.

“For the first time in 500 years, Uganda is at peace from Karamoja to West Nile. This peace was not bought with words but built through sacrifice and a clear ideology,” he said.

PDM impact

Highlighting progress under the Parish Development Model (PDM), the President said Maracha District alone has received Shs27.9 billion, reaching more than 30,000 households.

“In Maracha, the government has sent Shs27.9 billion under PDM. The next step is to ensure every family has a source of income. We must focus on wealth creation,” he said.

He called on Ugandans to reject politicians who seek relevance through divisive rhetoric.

“Politics is like medicine — you must diagnose correctly. If you take the wrong prescription, you die. Uganda’s progress will only continue if we stay focused on production,” he cautioned.

FYI

Under the Parish Development Model, Maracha’s 91 parishes have collectively received Shs27.95 billion, according to government.

About 98.6% of these funds have already reached 30,695 households. The district has 62 government primary schools and 7 government secondary schools, with construction underway to bridge remaining gaps.

PHOTO/HANDOUT

Access to safe water has reached 72% of rural villages, while solar-powered irrigation systems are being introduced to support local farmers.